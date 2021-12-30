Marceline Man Arrested For 27 Additional Counts Of Sex Offenses

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announces the arrest of Roger A. Cupp, 54, of Marceline, Missouri, on Friday, December 23, 2021, for felony sex offenses ranging from Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Child, Child Molestation – 1st Degree, Statutory Sodomy – 1st Degree, and Possession of Child Pornography. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Troop B Criminal Investigations Unit, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit, and the Missouri Digital Forensic Center.

On August 25th, 2021, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office requested the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control assist them with an investigation involving allegations of statutory rape and child molestation. On September 3, 2021, Cupp was arrested by members of the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. At that time, the Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Cupp with forty-three counts of first-degree sex offenses. On December 23rd, 2021, the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control developed additional evidence of sexual offenses alleged to have been committed by Cupp. As a result of this ongoing investigation, troopers contacted Cupp in Marceline, Missouri, where he was arrested without incident.

On Friday, December 23, 2021, the Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Cupp with twelve counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Child, two counts of Child Molestation – 1st Degree, seven counts of Statutory Sodomy – 1st Degree, and six counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Cupp was incarcerated in the Macon County Jail and held on a $100,000 cash, surety, or 10% to court bond.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children. The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The Missouri Digital Forensic Center is a joint effort of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri Department of Social Services, and the Missouri National Guard Counterdrug Program, and is coordinated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of these charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

Taken from News Release from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B Headquarters.