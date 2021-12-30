Troop B Promotion Announced

Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, is pleased to announce the following promotion effective January 1, 2022.

Trooper Jonathan M. Conrad will be promoted to the rank of corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 6, Clark and Scotland counties. Conrad was appointed to the Patrol on July 1, 2009, as a member of the 90th Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop C, Zone 10, Franklin County. In January 2012, he transferred to Troop C, Zone 5, Pike and Lincoln counties. In November 2014, he transferred from Troop C, to Troop B, as a marine operations trooper. In March 2021, he transferred to Zone 8, Marion and Ralls counties. Corporal Conrad attended Hannibal LaGrange College in Hannibal, Missouri, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice before his appointment to the Patrol. He and his wife, Stephanie, have four children.