NEW OWNERS FOR THE THE SCHUYLER COUNTY TIMES-On Wednesday, December 29, the Schuyler County Times was purchased by NEMOnews Media Group, LLC. The new owners, Mike and Sue Scott, also publish the Kahoka Media, Edina Sentinel, Memphis Democrat, Shelby County Herald, Palmyra Spectator and the Milan Standard. Pictured are Mike and Sue Scott, NEMOnews Media Group publishers, with Lorraine and Herb Austin, former owners of the Schuyler County Times.