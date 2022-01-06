Police Ask Public to Help Find Missing Woman

Hayes Missing Since Mid December

Submitted by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday, December 30, 2021 – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance with a missing person investigation. On Friday, December 17, 2021 around 4:24 PM, 88-year-old Betty Hayes was reported missing. The last known contact with Ms. Hayes was by a family member on the evening of Thursday, December 16, 2021. She was believed to have been at her home at that time. A search for Ms. Hayes near her home was conducted on Friday night and expanded to a large-scale air and ground search throughout the day on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The search was conducted by law enforcement, firefighters, volunteers, and a Missouri State Highway Patrol aircraft. Searches of the area around her residence by family, neighbors, friends, and law enforcement have continued since that time.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office initiated a Silver Advisory for Betty Hayes on Friday, December 15, 2021. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, is actively investigating the disappearance of Ms. Hayes. “It’s important that we consider all possibilities and follow-up on all possible leads”, said Sheriff Colston, adding, “We are asking for anyone who may have had contact with Ms. Hayes leading up to the time she was reported missing to contact us with those details. We are also asking that if anyone has any information about Ms. Betty Hayes, or her possible whereabouts, to contact the Sheriff’s Office.”

Betty Hayes is described as an 88-year-old white female with blonde/gray hair, blue eyes, approximately 5’2” tall, weighing 86 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark colored stocking hat and a dark coat with purple sweat pants, although it is possible her clothing was changed prior to her being reported missing.

If you have any information about Betty Hayes please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 660-327-4060.