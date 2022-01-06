Year In Review

2021 was another wild ride of a year. While Coronavirus continued to impact everyone’s lives, a lot of other things happened in Kahoka and Clark County. Here is a look back at the news from January through June, 2021.

January 2021

A pair of winter storms ushered in the new year. Ice and snow hit the area, making roads dangerously slick.

Burrell Smith was awarded a Quilt of Valor by the Clark County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Smith was veteran of World War II.

MFA Oil Foundation awarded a grant to Industrial Opportunities, to assist with the purchase of concrete to make the path between buildings safer and more stable.

A fundraiser was planned by the Clark County Jr. Livestock Committee to improve the fairgrounds by a restroom and shower facility on the north end of the fairgrounds, just west of the Art Hall.

Jade Ross of Kahoka and Nova Cline of Wyaconda were named to the Columbia College Dean’s List.

The Clark County Lady Indians won the Consolation title at the Highland Tournament with a 41-28 win over Knox County.

Tova Dawson Galbreath was the first baby of 2021 born at Scotland County Hospital. Her parents are Laken Irvin and Trevor Galbreath of Revere.

Steve and Mary Wilson celebrated their 50th Anniversary on January 23.

Kahoka Mayor Jerry Webber will face challenger Sandy Kleine in the April 6 election.

The Clark County Lady Indians placed third in the Palmyra Tournament, topping Palmyra 49-36.

Delbert and Twila Harper celebrated 60 years of marriage on January 23.

Robert and Jackie Ebeling had their 50th wedding anniversary on January 29.

February 2021

Flowers For You has new owners. Caitlyn and Ryan Roberts of Kahoka celebrated their business purchase with a ribbon cutting by the Kahoka/Clark County Chamber of Commerce.

For the first time since early November, Clark County Middle School and High School students will attend classes every day. Every-other-day attendance helped bring the number of COVID exposure-related quarantines down.

The Clark County Health Department has begun giving COVID-19 vaccinations.

Rose and Ralph Buschling are the 2021 Clark County Valentine’s Sweethearts, featured in The Media. The special couple has been married for 73 years.

The Clark County R-1 School District modified its snow bus routes because of the conditions of the rural letter roads. The plan designates pickup and drop off times on Hwys. 136, 27 and 81.

Layne Sommers had 17 points to lead the Clark County Indians over the Brookfield Bulldogs.

The Kahoka City Council approved the purchase of a new waterslide for the City Pool.

Nina and Bud Winters celebrated their 74th anniversary on January 20. The couple was married in Hawaii in 1947.

Milton and Doris Krueger and John and Brenda Steel were award Missouri Century Farm designations.

Michael Scott, son of Mike and Sue Scott of Kahoka, was promoted to the rank of Major in the United States Air Force.

March 2021

Keokuk Area Hospital’s ownership officially transferred form Unity Point Health to Blessing Health System on March 1.

The Clark County Lady Indians claimed the Class 3, District 6 title, topping Palmyra 46-34.

Propane users continue to feel the effects of February’s cold snap. Prices jumped more than 34 percent since January.

The Clark County Lady Indians topped St. Charles Duschene 42-22 in sectional play. The Lady Indians advanced to the Elite Eight, but lost to Tipton 60-46.

John Gaus was appointed to represent Kahoka’s East Ward. The opening on the city council was created after Orlie Yoder moved out of Kahoka.

The Kahoka/Clark County Chamber of Commerce presented the city with a $1000 donation towards the purchase of flag poles for the cemetery.

Becki Krueger was inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame.

The Sewcial Quilters of Clark County awarded a Quilt of Valor to Clark County native Shawn Schorr.

Clark County freshman baseball player Zander Johnson slapped a home run in the Indians home opener against Schuyler County. Clark County won the game 10-1.

April 2021

Clark County Lady Indian Head Coach John Weaver is stepping down as head coach. Weaver has a career record of 145-66 at Clark County, with a 223-115 overall record.

The City of Kahoka has received another grant for sidewalk improvements. The Transportation Alternative Program grant, in the amount of $127,603.75, will provide funds to replace sidewalks on the north side of Main Street from Morgan to Johnson, then north on the west side of Johnson to Commercial, then a half-block east on Commercial, as well as other smaller projects.

KMEM Sports Director Donnie Middleton reflected on his Hall of Fame career.

End of an era-Wood Builders Lumber and Home Center in Kahoka has been sold to Matt Plenge, Michael Phillips, Keith Phillips and Cyrus Phillips. Mick and Shelia Wood purchased the business in 1988.

The Kahoka City Council is looking at options to improve its overall water quality.

Discipline issues, including vaping and vandalism, have escalated in the CCR-1 school district.

The Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent, will headline the entertainment at the Clark County Fair with one performance on July 17.

Twenty-three area firefighters took part in Grain Bin Engulfment Training, sponsored by the Kahoka Fire Department. Instructors form the Missouri University Fire and Rescue Training Institute brought their grain bin simulator to Kahoka for hands-on instruction.

Clark County Indian Head Basketball Coach Adam Rung has accepted a position at Monroe City.

May 2021

Clark County is in the planning stages for a new county shed, to be built just south of Kahoka on Hwy. 81.

Twila Peters was honored for her 50 years of membership in the Clark County DAR Chapter.

The recently released State Transportation Improvement Plan includes plans to mitigate the impact of Hwy. 61 flooding near Alexandria. The 5.3 million dollar project will not eliminate all flood-related road closures, but will reduce the number of them. Construction is scheduled for 2024-25.

Dennis Dent will take the helm of the Clark County Indian varsity basketball team. Brennan Claas has been hired as the district’s Strength and Conditioning Director, and Indian Football Defensive Coordinator.

The Clark County Lady Indian track team captured the district title, edging Palmyra by less than two points.

Neva Selway was honored for more than 70 years of membership in the Order of the Eastern Star. Selway joined Monticello Chapter #383 om 1950, and was charter member of Williamstown Chapter #547. She is currently a member of Kahoka Chapter #40.

Bre Chamley and Madelyn Johnson are Co-Valedictorians of the Clark County R-1 High School Class of 2021.

June, 2021

Darian Harper and Hunter Yancy were crowned 2021 Clark County R-1 High School Prom Queen and King on Friday, May 28.

Fifteen new flagpoles have been installed in the Kahoka Cemetery, just in time for Memorial Day.

Pam Hufford retired from the position of postmaster from the Post Office in Kahoka.

Francis and Nancy Ellison celebrated their 50th anniversary on June 12.

Sam Wheeler and Kiara Brunk were named Outstanding Senior Athletes at CCR- 1.

Kahoka native Calissa Cormier, Miss Columbia, will compete in the Miss Missouri Pageant in Mexico, Mo, on June 14.

Ground has been broken and footings poured for the new restroom/shower facility at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

Another long-time Clark County business is changing hands. John Huffman is selling Huffman Insurance to Amanda Ross. Ross will also become the manager of Clark Mutual Insurance.

John Weaver and Ben Taylor have been named half-time Assistant Principals at Clark County. Weaver will serve at the Middle School, and Taylor will work at the High School.

Frank and Lila Seaver celebrated their 65th anniversary on June 29.

The Kahoka City Council decided to take no action to a request to vacate an undeveloped section of West Court Street.

Strong storms downed branches in Kahoka’s City Park and across the area.

Gerald Harper received a Quilt of Valor from the Sewcial Quilters of Clark County.