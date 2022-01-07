Shelbyville Man Charged with Sodomy

By Marlana Smith

A Shelby County man faces two counts of sodomy in the first degree. Sixty-two-year-old, David Kiser, of Shelbyville, was arrested Thursday, January 6, 2022.

According to the probable cause statement, during the month of December 2021, on two separate occasions, Kiser allegedly had deviate sexual intercourse with the victim who was incapable of consent due to the child being less than 12 years old.

Kiser is being charged in case No. 22SB-CR00005 with two counts of Sodomy or Attempted Sodomy – 1st Degree – Victim is Less Than 12 years Old – Felony Unclassified by Shelby County Prosecutor Jordan Force.

Kiser is being held at the Shelby County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

This story was written using information from court documents, which is one sided. David Kiser is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.