Two Edina Buildings Collapse, No Injuries, Highway 6 Closed

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By Echo Menges

Edina, Missouri – Friday, January 7, 2022 – Two historic buildings collapsed on the south side of the Edina Town Square Thursday night, January 6. The Edina Sentinel received a report of the collapse at 11:02 p.m. The temperature was near zero degrees Fahrenheit.

No injuries were reported in the collapse.

The south/back sides of the buildings completely caved in leaving a messy pile of bricks and timber – cause unknown.

The buildings are situated directly across Highway 6 from the Knox County Courthouse, which is where the highway is closed, between Main and Fourth Streets on East Lafayette Street.

“It will stay closed until the front of the buildings come down,” said Edina Police Chief Ryan Bishop just after midnight.

The family living in a neighboring apartment felt the rumble of the collapse and left their building.

The recently opened Edina Art Studio and the building known to many as the Edina American Legion Post are gone.

The building owners were stunned by the event.

“We were just in there,” said an owner who was devastated, shocked, and grateful her customers, staff – were not inside.

The Edina Volunteer Fire Department, Knox County Rescue Squad, Edina Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County Ambulance District, and Ameren Missouri responded to the call.