Act now to prepare your home before the next blast of winter weather

Ameren Missouri shares tips to help reduce unpleasant surprises when temperatures plunge

KIRKSVILLE (Jan. 13, 2022) – Ahead of the forecasted round of freezing temperatures, Ameren Missouri is reminding customers to plan for severe winter weather in advance. This includes having proper supplies on hand for a winter storm.

“Dropping temperatures come with an increased risk of strong winds and heavy ice and snow, which can cause power disruptions,” said Ken Worland, director of the northeast division at Ameren Missouri. “Our crews work safely and with urgency to restore any outages, and we want to remind customers how they can weather the storm safely too.”

If you lose power during a winter storm, Ameren Missouri encourages customers to remember the following:

Notify Ameren at 800.552.7583 if damage to power lines or electrical equipment occurs near your home.

Charge cell phones in advance if there’s a risk of severe weather. Consider buying a solar or battery-powered charger to use in case of an outage.

Be cautious when using candles for light during a power outage. Blow out lit candles before leaving the room or going to bed.

If there is an electrical service interruption, turn off light switches and unplug appliances to prevent damage and overloading circuits once the power is restored.

Block cold air from coming in by stuffing towels along windows or underneath doors.

Prevent pipes from freezing by running faucets on a drip.

“In addition to the risks associated with snow and ice, we also recommend customers prepare for severe cold snaps, which can increase demand for natural gas and electricity,” said Worland. “Customers can balance their energy use and save money on their utility bills by using heat and energy thoughtfully. Simple energy-saving steps can make a big difference in your winter energy costs.”

Ameren Missouri offers the following tips to keep your home safe, comfortable and efficient this winter:

Prepare an emergency kit with supplies (flashlights, radios, batteries, non-perishable foods, water, medicines, blankets, warm clothes, etc.) to use in the event of a storm.

with supplies (flashlights, radios, batteries, non-perishable foods, water, medicines, blankets, warm clothes, etc.) to use in the event of a storm. When you are asleep or out of the house, turn your thermostat down a few degrees. During the day, add more layers of clothing before raising the temperature on your thermostat.

Take advantage of the sun. Open curtains on your south-facing windows during the day and close them at night.

Turn down the temperature of your water heater to the warm setting.

Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning.

Customers who make energy-efficient upgrades to help insulate and heat their homes for winter may be eligible for special discounts, rebates and incentives. For more home energy efficiency resources, visit www.AmerenMissouriSavings.com .

If you’re having trouble paying your energy bill, Ameren Missouri has programs in place to help. Go to AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance to learn more about your options.

About Ameren Missouri