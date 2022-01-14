Uptick in COVID-19, Sullivan County Health Department Reports 38 Active Cases

Sullivan County Health Department Press Release

MILAN, MO – January 10, 2022 – The Sullivan County Health Department has confirmed 23 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Sullivan County. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total of one thousand four hundred and nineteen, with twenty deaths, and 38 active cases.

The positive cases have been determined to be community related. To maintain confidentiality, no other information will be provided about the individuals.

The Sullivan County Health Department is conducting case investigations to determine identified close contacts of the cases. If you are someone who has been identified as a close contact, you will be notified by the Sullivan County Health Department who will then walk you through CDC recommendations and guidelines.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to fever of 100 .4 °F or above, cough, loss of taste/smell and shortness of breath. If you exhibit these symptoms and believe you may have been exposed, please call ahead to your primary care provider, or call the State of Missouri’s COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.

If you are exhibiting symptoms and believe you may have been exposed and are needing emergency medical care, please inform the 911 dispatcher of your symptoms and conceins.

Make sure you are keeping up to date with reliable informational sources like the Sullivan County Health Department Facebook page or the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html