Year In Review Part 2

2021 was another wild ride of a year. While Coronavirus continued to impact everyone’s lives, a lot of other things happened in Kahoka and Clark County. Here is a look back at the news from July through December, 2021.

July 2021

United States Senator Roy Blunt stopped in six northeast Missouri cities to discuss many topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure, and broadband.

M K Phillips Construction laid concrete for Industrial Opportunities Inc. The concrete was purchased by donations and grants given to their business.

Honor Flights are grounded until spring of 2022, due to the health and safety protocols put out by Honor Flight National.

Jeff and Renee Kirchner of Kahoka purchased a building to host special events. The renovated building is called “The Venue on Vine.”

The Wayland Fire Department hosted a rescue training event to practice a vehicle extraction.

Kahoka City Council Alderman Joe Roberts announced his resignation. Roberts represented the East Ward in Kahoka.

Clark County’s State Fair Farm Family is the Richie and Amanda Webster family.

Clark County Fair Farm Family is the Shawn and Roberta McAfee family.

Aynsley Harmon received the Attorney General Honors Award for her achievement in learning American Sign Language in 4-H.

Caleb Ayer took the AIM Sub-Jr. Champion title for the second time at the trap shoot in Linn Creek, Missouri.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center upgraded to a new 911 mapping software to allow dispatchers to relay accurate directions to responders.

Judy Waddell was recognized for 20 years of service to the Clark County Nursing Home.

Delma Smith was recognized for completing 35 years of service to the Clark County Nursing Home.

August 2021

Donna Flood was named Northeast Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year.

The Clark County Chapter DAR raised funds for Wreaths Across America to honor Veterans laid to rest in the Frazee Cemetery in Alexandria, MO.

The Second Annual Earl Hunziker 3-D Bow Shoot was held at the Fox Valley range.

The Clark, Knox, and Scotland County 4-H members came together at the Scotland County Fairgrounds to enjoy a fun filled day of 4-H Olympic games.

NEMO RPC awarded a contract to the CCG Consulting and Finley Engineering to complete a regional broadband mapping study.

The post office announced an 8.8 percent increase on periodicals postage.

Christopher Blomgren graduated from FEMA’s National Emergency Management Advanced Academy.

A third dose of the PfizerNBioTech or Moderna vaccine is now available for certain individuals.

Mason McDaniel and Erin Bash’s 4-H projects were selected as “Best of Show” at the Missouri State Fair.

September 2021

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft toured northeast Missouri libraries, making stops in Shelby, Knox, Scotland, Clark, Lewis, and Marion Counties.

Richard Courtney of Kahoka was presented a plaque honoring his dedication to antique tractor pulling.

DeWayne Selway was inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame for his service as a volunteer.

Grace Buschling won the varsity girls cross country title at the Keokuk Country Meet.

The 35th Annual Mule Festival was held at the Clark County

Fairgrounds.

The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt was displayed at the Sever Library during Old Settlers in recognition of Old Settlers Day and the Missouri 200 year anniversary of Statehood.

Kiara Winters won the FCE 4th grade essay contest. The topic for the essay was Responsibility.

Kampbell James won the Old Settlers’ Queen contest and Madison Oilar won the Old Settlers’ Princess contest.

The City of Kahoka is considering using COVID funds to pay for the sewer extension to the Clark County Fairground bathrooms.

The CCR-1 school board is purchasing new cameras for the buses. The buses will also be equipped with WiFi so students may work on homework on the ride home from school.

Kahoka Lumber Company donated new tools to the Clark County R-1 High School Building Trades Program.

The Lady Indians Cross Country team had four runners place in the top 10 at the Timm Lamb Invitational in Ft. Madison.

The NEMOnews Media Group publications won a total of eight awards in the 2021 Better Newspaper Contest.

Dixie Blum’s entry in the Old Settlers’ Quilt competition was chosen as the People’s Choice Winner.

Carson Clark and Emily Frazee were chosen as the CCR-1 2021 Homecoming King and Queen.

October 2021

The 30th Annual Parade of Champions had 25 bands in the parade competition and 16 in the field show. This was the most bands the school has hosted.

Scotland County Hospital welcomed Sidney Hurley, Licensed Professional Counselor, as the new Program Therapist at the Senior Life Solutions program.

Ethan Nelson won the Clarence Cannon Conference meet with a time of 18:24.3.

The 2021 Miss Clark County contest winner was Calissa Cormier. Miss Clark County’s Outstanding Teen went to Abby Plenge. The 2021 Miss Northeast Missouri winner was Marissa Johnson, and Miss Northeast Missouri Outstanding Teen was Camryn Crist.

The CCR-1 school district is looking into heating and air improvements for the schools. Outdated systems are their main concern.

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri partnered with Kahoka Motors to raise funds during their “Changing Oil Changing Lives” campaign. They raised enough donations to provide 1500 meals for local families.

The Lady Indians won the Class 3 District softball title.

The Scotland County Public Housing Agency and Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission welcomed a new Assistant Housing Director, Kate Felter.

November 2021

Jerry Malone of Kahoka was appointed East Ward Alderman by Mayor Jerry Webber.

The Clark County Lady Indian Cross Country Team placed second at the Class 2 District 3 meet.

Four Clark County runners qualified for the State Cross Country Meet in Columbia. The runners were Grace Buschling, Cady St. Clair, Delana Hess, and Ethan Nelson.

Local businesses, schools, and hospitals were feeling the impacts of supply chain shortages.

The USDA announced an expansion of access to high- speed internet, health care, and educational services for millions of rural Americans nationwide.

Clark County High School honored local veterans for their sacrifices on Veterans Day with a breakfast and a patriotic program.

At the 2021 National FFA Convention four students received their American Degree. These students were David Lemmon, Emma Nelson, Julie Plenge, and Andrew Moore.

The DAR presented a Quilt of Valor to Mr. Samuel Shoults in honor of his service to his country.

December 2021

The Masonic Lodge held a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help with medical expenses for Matt Shannon, who was hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19.

Jaryt Hunziker was named the 2021 MSHSAA Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.

Alexis Ellison scored 22 points in the season opener of the 2021-2022 basketball season.

The 2nd Annual Christmas on the Square was held on December 11th. The theme was Grinchmas! Santa arrived in a wagon pulled by mules.

Roy Stice was awarded his 60 year Masonic membership pin at St. Francisville Lodge #588.

The Paw Spa Grooming Salon opened up in Kahoka on the westside of the square. The new owners are Julie and Bob Carter.

The members of the Clark County Rainbow Assembly #107 attended the State Christmas Party at the Jefferson City Masonic Lodge.

Brenda Moss opened up a location for a boutique clothing store in Kahoka. The business is called Ava Mae Boutique.

Clark County sophomore punter Collin Hunziker was named to the Class 2 MOFCA All State Third team defense.

Jason Harper was hired as the new Palmyra School District Superintendent.

Due to staffing and budget crisis, Scotland County Nursing Home is closing.

The City of Kahoka’s sewer extension project for the restrooms at the Clark County fairgrounds has failed. The Fair Board decided to install a septic tank instead of using the City of Kahoka’s sewer system.