Anderson Appointed Mayor Of Kahoka

Tony Anderson has been appointed Mayor of Kahoka. He will succeed Jerry Webber, who passed away on January 5.

A lifelong resident of Kahoka, Anderson was appointed during a special Kahoka City Council meeting, held Thursday evening, January 13.

State statutes give the power to filling a vacancy in the mayor’s office to the city council. No procedure is outlined in the statute, other than council members will make nominations and appoint the new mayor by a majority vote.

After Thursday’s meeting was opened by Mayor Pro-Tem Larry Young, Alderman John Gaus nominated Anderson. Alderman Jerry Malone seconded the nomination.

Gaus, Malone and Young voted in favor of Anderson’s appointment. Alderman Les Billings abstained.

According to City Clerk Sandie Hopp, Billings abstained because he formerly worked with Anderson, not for any negative reasons.

Anderson took the oath of office and was seated as Kahoka’s new mayor.

After the meeting, Billings stated that he wished the statutes were different and that the new mayor could have been elected by Kahoka voters.

“They still can,” he added. “It will just be next year.”

A special election, if it had been allowed, would have cost the city several thousand dollars, depending on what other issue might have been on the ballot at the time.

“I was going to run when Jerry’s term was over,” Anderson said. “I care about the city and its future.”