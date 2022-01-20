Annual Count of Sheltered and Unsheltered Homeless Population January 26

Submitted by Andrea Rowland, Executive Director, High Hope Employment Services, Inc.

The Point in Time Count is an initiative to count the homeless population throughout the 101 counties of the Missouri Balance of State Continuum of Care. The homeless population census will assess the number of homeless individuals and families following regulations set forth by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the night of January 26, 2022.

HUD requires the count occur biennially during the last 10 days of January to gauge progress towards national goals of reducing and ending homelessness. In addition to the biennial count required by HUD, the Missouri Balance of State Continuum of Care conducts an annual count to better track trends and needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Each county’s leader is responsible for ensuring volunteers record unsheltered survey results in a secure, web-based platform, and the Lead Agency of the Missouri Balance of State Continuum of Care then submits the data to HUD. Sheltered survey information is reported to the Institute for Community Alliances.

For 2022, High Hope Employment Services, Inc. will be leading the count for Putnam and Sullivan counties. To complete the point-in-time count, county leaders need community volunteers to help complete surveys. If you are interested in volunteering, please call Andrea Rowland or Sara Weaver at 660-265-4614.

In light of the rise of the Omicron variant, High Hope would like to encourage volunteers to operate safely during this year’s Point in Time Count. Also, High Hope will provide a Service Based approach for the Point in Time Count on January 27, 2022, from 1pm-3pm at 611 West Third Street. This is when an agency hosts an event for homeless individuals. High Hope will be offering a warm cup of coffee and a doughnut for those homeless individuals that show up. At the event, individuals will be interviewed. The concept is that the unsheltered homeless individuals come to see us so we can be of assistance.