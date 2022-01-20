Nursing Home District Board Hosts Final Meeting Before Closure

Scotland County Nursing Home District Board of Directors Emergency Meeting Minutes

Submitted by Tim Schrage, Administrator

Draft – Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – The Board of Directors convened for another weekly meeting. Those in attendance included Bill Kidoo, Tom Deberry, Cindy Justice, Lana McRobert, Tara Shultz, Administrator (Tim Schrage), Theresa Flemming, Micheal Monroe, attorney Scott Summers.

This meeting had been properly posted per the Missouri Sunshine Law and a quorum was present. The board chairman called this meeting to order at 6:03 pm.

The posted agenda was reviewed. A motion by Cindy Justice was made to accept the posted agenda. There was a second from Tara Shultz. Upon vote taken, the agenda was accepted.

Old Business consisted of the hospital lease and the steering committee. Since Dr. Tobler was not yet in attendance, the board chairman moved on to the topic of a “Steering Committee”.

Mr. Kidoo announced all were willing to serve and reported that the committee consists of the following people: Teresa Skinner, Jenny Aldridge, Beth Johnson, Travis Martin, Oleva Frederick, Chris Feeney, and Alvin Burkholder. This committee is to convene on Thursday, January 13, 2022. A couple of board members and the administrator plan to attend the first meeting, giving this committee basic guidance.

The board began discussion about the lease agreement. Shortly thereafter Dr. Tobler arrived. Attorney Scott Summers presented a second draft (SCCC kitchen area lease) proposal. There was much discussion about the lease amount, maintenance of the portion not leased, and the cost of various inspections. A summary of the amendments are as follows:

*The hospital will pay a monthly lease $500.

*The hospital will not be responsible for the maintenance oversight and repairs other than that which is directly related to the portion they lease.

*Hospital will reimburse the District for all utility expenses for the SNF building. Hospital will cover the inspections for the kitchen range hood and fire alarm panel. The District will be responsible for the cost of inspecting the sprinkler system and fire extinguishers.

*Both parties acknowledge there will be minute details that they will need to work out.

A motion was made by Lana McRobert to accept the amended agreement with the finalized agreement to be attached to these minutes (Attachment A). Cindy Justice seconded that motion. A vote was taken. There were four votes in favor and one vote against. The motion carried.

Under New Business, there was discussion about potential PTO payment and severance pay. There was much discussion about the timing of PTO payment and the potential impact on employee’s eligibility for unemployment benefits. There was a motion to pay out regular wages for the pay period ending January 15, 2022 and pay out PTO benefits to eligible employees on the pay period ending January 29, 2022. Tara Shultz seconded that motion. A vote was taken. The motion passed unanimously.

The administrator referred to previous discussions and reports concerning any “severance” pay. The administrator stated it is too early to know where we stand financially. He gave examples and recommended the board wait until the business records for January are closed, then consider a severance pay. Cindy Justice moved to table this matter until the February board meeting. Lana McRobert seconded that motion. Motion passed unanimously.

The next order of business pertained to business office operations, after the closing.

There had been talks with Theresa Fleming about helping do the bookkeeping after the closure. Discussion was had as to the amount of work that would be needed and time Theresa is willing to commit to. There was discussion of ways to simplify record keeping. Chairman Kidoo tabled this matter for now as it is too early to know the accounting processing and time needed for post closure accounting.

Tara Shultz moved that the district change their address to a P.O. Box address as there would soon be no one in the business office to receive mail delivery. Lana McRobert seconded that motion. Upon vote taken, this motion carried.

The administrator spoke of a need to establish a direct email contact. Tara Shultz moved that the board secretary look into setting up a generic email address for the board secretary and that the office inform vendors of the new email address for the nursing home district. Cindy Justice seconded that motion. A vote was taken. The motion passed.

The topic of pest control was addressed. Cindy Justice moved that the pest control for the area used by the hospital be added to the lease agreement. Regarding pest control for the remaining buildings, maintenance is to contact the current vendor for recommendations in preventive treatment of an unoccupied building. Lana McRobert seconded that motion. A vote was taken. The motion carried.

The administrator reported he met with an insurance broker concerning requoting property insurance as it is now vacant of occupancy. He presented a report showing current cost and coverage levels along with proposed coverage levels as a vacated building. The insurance broker is scheduled to attend the January 26, 2022, meeting to give a proposal for new coverage levels.

Mr. Schrage then spoke about the current software used for financials and patient care records. He explained that plans are underway to make copies of those electronic records and avoid the ongoing monthly fees associated with continuing the software services. The monthly fee is currently $3,409. He mentioned that a 60- day notice is required and that our business office and auditor suggested we might have no more need for the software after March 31, 2022. The administrator will review issues to make sure the March 31 date will give sufficient time to complete all necessary tasks. The administrator stated approximately eighty-five percent of our staff have continued working through the very last day. That is astonishing and speaks highly of our employees. A catered meal is being planned for the staff on their last day, Friday, January 14, 2022.

There being no further items on the agenda and no board comment or public concerns, a motion was made by Cindy Justice and seconded by Lana McRobert to adjourn the meeting. That motion passed and the meeting was adjourned at approximately 9:10 p.m.

The next board meeting will be held January 26, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the care center.