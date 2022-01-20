Slight Price Increases to Begin at Clothes Closet in Edina

By Echo Menges

The Knox County United Methodist Parish Clothes Closet in Edina has announced a slight price increase for items on the racks and on the shelves of the community non-profit thrift store.

For many years, since about 1989, the prices for many items offered at the store have remained close to the same. The current increase is necessary for increasing overhead and maintenance costs combined with a higher need for funding to fulfill a plethora of community needs.

With the exception of one part-time employee, the Clothes Closet staff is composed of unpaid volunteers who work at the store as a service to the community. Those volunteers have made it possible to keep prices at Edina’s only thrift store exceptionally low. Even with the planned increase, Clothes Closet volunteers are determined to keep the prices low.

“It’s mainly the clothing pieces that are going up,” said Clothes Closet Director Carol White.

General prices on baby clothing are increasing from 25 cents to 50 cents per item. Junior’s size children’s clothing is increasing to 75 cents per item, and children’s coats are increasing to $1.50.

Men’s and women’s clothing are increasing from 50 cents to $1 per item. Hoodies and dresses will be increased from $1 to $1.50. Adult coats are increasing to $2.50.

Dishes and books will remain at 25 cents per item, unless the item is marked otherwise.

Pricing on some items that are brand new or of a higher value are commonly priced higher while still being sold at a drastically lower price compared to other thrift stores. Those items will continue to be tagged accordingly and are seldomly priced above $3 or $4.

The Clothes Closet supports many church and community projects along with providing funding to other local non-profits when necessary. The Clothes Closet Board of Directors meets once a month and is often asked to donate funds.

For the KCR-1 School District, the Clothes Closet has donated to various scholarship funds including their own, the Knox County Elementary School Book Fair, district Athletic Boosters, After Prom and purchases gift boxes for every graduating Knox County High School Senior at the end of each school year.

Some of the organizations the Clothes Closet has helped with funding over the last few years include Bright Futures Knox County, the Knox County Nutrition Site, Cancer Fund, Corn Festival, Chamber of Commerce projects, Adopt a Child, Ball Association and 4-H program, the Hurdland Fourth of July Celebration, Southside Youth Center, The Blessing Center, the Assembly of God Beach Blast and others.

Over the years, the Clothes Closet has been crucial in helping local volunteer fire departments and first responders purchase expensive equipment.

The Clothes Closet also organizes the “Kid’s Shop” Christmas shopping event, and contributes to aid fire victims and others with emergency housing and clothing needs.

The Clothes Closet is located at 201 North Main Street next to The Edina Sentinel office. The store is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.