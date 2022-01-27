Can the Facades of These Buildings be Saved? Chamber of Commerce Taking Donations

By Echo Menges

The demolition and removal of debris from the recent building collapses on the south side of the Edina Town Square has yet to begin. According to Edina Mayor Alex Reel, a report is expected to be issued this week detailing the extent of the damage to the affected buildings and the neighboring buildings.

Currently, Northeast Missouri Regional Planning representatives are in the process of applying for an emergency demolition grant, and seem optimistic that it could be approved, however, those grant dollars do not include funding to save the facades of the historic buildings, according to Mayor Reel.

“We don’t know for sure (how much it will cost to save the facades). We have a ballpark figure of $15,000 (to save the facades),” Edina Mayor Alex Reel told The Edina Sentinel about the preliminary details. “It’s not looking hopeful (for saving the facades.)”

According to the Mayor, funding to save the facades of the buildings will have to be in place ahead of the demolition of the remainder of the buildings, which could happen in the next few weeks.

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors held a special online vote on Friday, January 21, 2022, to open a special bank account to receive donations from the community toward saving the faces of the collapsed buildings and keeping the look of Edina’s Town Square intact.

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce is a 501c3 not for profit organization. Donations made to the Chamber for the “Save the Facades” project can be tax deductible contributions.

“It’s a long shot, but we’re going to try,” said Chamber President Lisa Bosch.

“The Board voted unanimously to try to help save the facades,” said Chamber Secretary/ Treasurer Shannon Downing.

Anyone interested in donating toward saving the facades of the Edina Art Studio and American Legion buildings can at the Citizens Bank of Edina, The Edina Sentinel office, Knox County Dental in Edina, and at IDK Cafe in Baring.

Please make checks payable to the Knox County Chamber of Commerce and write “Save the Facades” in the memo section. Donations may also be taken to Citizens Bank of Edina directly.

The Edina Sentinel will report more information as it becomes available.