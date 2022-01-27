Clark County To Spend Over $9.7 Million in 2022

By Mike Scott

Clark County is poised to spend over $9.7 million dollars in 2022, according to budget figures approved by the Clark County Commissioners last week.

Clark County started 2022 with $2,437,594.66 in total available funds.

Property taxes are expected to bring in $1.291,000 in 2022. Sales tax will add an additional $1,360.000 in revenue. Intergovernmental revenues for Clark Count will total $3,923,310.42, and the county will collect $201,075 in fees for services. Interest will make up $26,301 of the county’s revenue, and “Other” funds will total $928,052. Revenue transfers in will add an additional $677,050.99, making 2022’s total revenue $8,406,789.91. Combined with the available cash, the county has $10,844,384.57 that it can spend.

By comparison, Clark County started 2021 with $1,350,115.77, and took in $5,587,194.42, for total available funds of $6,937,310.19.

The county spent at total of $4,499,715.53 in 2021, leaving the balance $2,437,594.66 in total available funds.

The largest expenses, according to the budget, will be on roads and bridges, where Clark County plans to spend a total of $9,716,610.97 in 2022. More than half of the total, $5,061,408.10, will be spent on roads and bridges.

“We’re building two bridges this year,” Presiding Commissioner Buddy Kattelmann said during the budget hearing on January 13.

Other key expenses in the Special Road and Bridge fund include $400,540.18 in salaries, plus $86,600 for part times wages, Medicare and FICA. Fringe benefits are budgeted at $97,000.

Road and Bridge materials are budgeted to cost $388.252, and the county has $198,000 budgeted for equipment purchases.

Fuel and supplies will cost $207,150, and insurance will total $51,568.84. The county has also budgets $65,000 for repairs, $400 for rental, and $18,500 in other miscellaneous expenses.

The Half-Cent Road and Bridge fund is funded by the half-cent sales tax. It started 2022 with $118,398.99, and will take in $340,000 in revenue. The county has budgeted to spend $458,397.99, leaving and ending balance of ten cents in the fund.

Of the money in this fund, $140,978 will be spent on lease equipment, $295,000 will be spent on rock, and five percent, or $$22,419.89 will be transfered to General Revenue.

Another large budget item for the county is the Sheriff’s Office, which will spend nearly a million dollars in 2022. A total of $961,063.42 was appropriated in the 2022 budget over several funds.

The largest is the Jail Operations fund, totaling $921,563.42 in expenses. Of that total, $742,820 covers the wages for department employees.

Other expenses for the Sheriff’s office included $2200 for office expenses, $25,500 in fuel and vehicle costs, $48,000 in meals, prisoner board, and contracts,$42,250 in utilities and fees, and $57,793.14 in insurance.

Revenues coming into the Sheriff’s Office total an estimated $729,000, and include $340,000 in sales tax, $41,000 in intergovernmental funds, and $138,000 dispatching, jail reimbursement, transportation, Drug Court and other fees. A transfer in from General Revenue of $210,000 rounds out the $729,000 expected revenue.

Expenditures from General Revenue are predicted to be $1,269,307.23 in 2022.

This includes expenses from the Commissioners, County Clerk’s office, Elections, Building and ground maintenance, the Treasurer’s office, the Collector’s Office, the Recorder’s office, some expenses from the Circuit Clerk and Court Administration, the Public Administrator’s salary and expenses, Prosecuting Attorney, Juvenile Officer expenses, Coroner and other general government expenses.

Clark County still owes $2,005,000 on its courthouse bond, and paid $200,000 in principal payments in 2021.

In 2022, the county’s total assessed valuation was $129,000,000, up slightly from 2021. Real Estate in the county was valued at $75,000,000. Personal Property was valued at $30,000,000, and Railroad and Utility valuation was $24,000,000.