First Missouri Bank Announces Donations for Local Development and Senior Center

Submitted by Ed Evans

Milan, MO — Today First Missouri Bank presented checks to two organizations with missions of working to improve the quality of life in Sullivan County. The Sullivan County Multi-Purpose Senior Center received a donation of $1,500, while the Milan Main Street Connection received $1,000.

“I am thrilled that we are able to help two such different and important causes,” said Ed Evans, First Missouri Bank Senior Vice President. “Helping people and businesses is what we do each day so it’s great to see our contributions do the same thing. The Sullivan County Multi-Purpose Senior Center is a tremendous resource for our citizens and the Milan Main Street Connection program will work to create opportunities in Milan”

Kristie Stuewe, First Missouri Bank President and Chief Executive Officer said, “As a community bank it is so important for us to be active members in our communities. As leaders of our Milan branch, Ed Evans and Janet Callihan make it easy for First Missouri Bank to recognize meaningful ways to help our customers and neighbors in Sullivan County,”

Founded in 1934, First Missouri Bank is a community bank serving northern Missouri. The bank offers a wide range of banking services for agriculture, business, and households.