Knox County Commission Video Update – Friday, January 28, 2022

Knox County, Missouri – The Knox County Commission has agreed to sit down with The Edina Sentinel monthly for a video interview to talk about county governmental issues and to answer questions about county business. Going forward, we hope to bring the community these updates on the last Friday of every month, however, we are open to shifting this schedule to coincide with topics of interest and scheduling conflicts.

This month’s Knox County Commission video update was recorded at the Knox County Courthouse in Edina, Missouri, on Friday morning, January 28, 2022, by Echo Menges.