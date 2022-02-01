Drivers and Passengers Walk Away from Serious Crash Near Rutledge

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By Echo Menges, The Edina Sentinel

Two drivers and two passengers are lucky to walk away from a serious crash near the Knox County and Scotland County line.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a two vehicle collision approximately one mile south of Rutledge on Tuesday afternoon, February 1, 2022.

A tractor trailer hauling a load of agricultural lime was northbound on Missouri State Route M when a southbound passenger minivan allegedly crossed the center line and the two vehicles collided just north of the State Route V junction.

The minivan came to rest near the crash site.

The tractor trailer traveled off the east side of the roadway, crossed back over the roadway, traveled off the west side of the roadway, hit an embankment, and overturned.

Remarkably, no injuries were reported in the crash.

According to the driver of the tractor trailer, the minivan crossed the center line and struck the tractor trailer.

According to Rutledge Firechief Javi Gil, the minivan was being driven by a female, age 25, with two passengers, ages one and two. The age of the male driver of the tractor trailer is not yet known.

According to emergency personnel, the woman driving the minivan was allegedly reaching for a drink right before the crash and did not notice she was driving into the oncoming lane – until it was too late.

The minivan sustained heavy damage to the driver’s side.

The cab of the tractor trailer was reduced to a mangled mess of twisted metal and broken glass. The load of agricultural lime was spread throughout the crash scene.

State Route M was closed in both directions from approximately 1:16 p.m. to 3:29 p.m.

The Rutledge Volunteer Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Knox County Sheriff Allen Gudehus, Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney, Knox County Ambulance District and Lakeside Towing responded to the call.

More information will be released if and when it becomes available.