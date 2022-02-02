Aloha Downing: Chiropractor Relocates From Hawaii

By Emily McAfee

NEMOnews Media Group

An experienced business owner has planted her roots down in the small town of Downing, MO.

Dr. Madison Bell DC, 31, of Downing, has opened up a new chiropractic business.

Madison goes by Maddie, and she is the new owner and practicing chiropractor at the Dr. Madison Bell DC Professional Corporation.

Dr. Bell’s parents are Bruce and Andrea Poe. Bruce grew up in Downing, MO and Andrea grew up in St. Louis, MO.

Dr. Bell grew up in Columbia, MO, where she attended the University of Missouri to complete her undergraduate work. She continued her education at Logan University in Chesterfield, MO, where she completed her Doctorate of Chiropractic in 2016.

Maddie is married to Michael Bell, who is a wedding planner and musician. Michael has a variety of jobs that he has performed at a wedding, which include being the DJ, officiating, playing live music, and singing.

The couple met in St. Louis while Maddie was attending Logan University.

In 2017 they decided to move to Hawaii.

“We had honeymooned there in 2014 and just loved it. We saw the opportunity to expand our wedding business and they are also underserved for chiropractors and doctors there, so it was kind of a win-win to be able to expand our businesses and to go somewhere where there were services needed,” Dr. Bell said.

Maddie and Michael lived in Honolulu. Dr. Bell alternated between working at her chiropractor business and helping her husband plan weddings.

The couple lived in Hawaii for three and a half years and decided to move back to Columbia, MO in 2020 for a short time before settling down in Downing, MO in December of 2020.

“With coronavirus we couldn’t do destination weddings anymore, people were not allowed to travel there,” Dr. Bell said. “We moved back to Missouri and wanted to do something different and that’s how we eventually landed here. My dad had this building open, so we just migrated northward.”

From a very early age Dr. Bell wanted to have a job in the medical field.

“My little sister started seeing a chiropractor as a baby because she had sleeping problems, and our neighbor recommended it. I was about 12 or so when I first went, and I had always wanted to be a doctor from when I was little, but once I found out what chiropractic was, I thought it was so much cooler. It’s more hands on and more interactive with the patient,” Dr. Bell said.

At her practice, she focuses on educating her patients to make them feel comfortable and explains what chiropractic methods will be used on the patient.

Dr. Bell loves her job and is excited to be in Downing.

“My job is so fun. I get to help people, that’s the best one. I get to make them feel better quickly. It’s very gratifying to have someone walk in with pain and walk out with less of it. I really have fun doing it and educating people about their health. It’s very rewarding.”

Dr. Madison Bell DC Professional Corporation opened in March of 2021.

The business is open Monday through Thursday from 12-5 pm. The address is 201 East Prime Street, Downing, MO 63536. Dr. Bell’s office is catty-corner to Hammer Mill Restaurant & Bar.

To contact Dr. Bell for an appointment, call 660-341- 5064. You can also check out her website, dr.maddiebell. com.