Doc Donelson Honored on 90th Birthday

Dr. Harlo Donelson (right) is shown accepting a Missouri House Resolution honoring him for his many years of dedicated service to the community on his 90th birthday. The resolution was put forward by Dist. 4 State Representative Greg Sharpe and presented by Donelson’s long time friend Brent Karhoff (left) on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Memphis Presbyterian Church. A video of the presentation is available on the Memphis Democrat Facebook page. Photo by Echo Menges