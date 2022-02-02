Kiser Facing Another Sodomy Charge, Child Molestation

By Marlana Smith

SHELBYVILLE, MO – February 1, 2022 – More felony charges have been filed against a Shelbyville man already facing felony sodomy charges in Shelby County.

David Kiser, 62, was arrested today by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office after the new charges were filed.

According to court documents, Kiser is being charged with statutory sodomy with a victim under 14-years-old and child molestation in the second degree with a victim under 12-years-old in case No. 22SB-CR00020. The charges were filed today by Special Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Wendell Meisner.

Kiser is also facing two felony counts of sodomy or attempted sodomy with a victim under 12-years-old in case No. 22SB-CR00005 filed on January 7, 2022, by Shelby County Prosecutor Jordan Force. Kiser was arrested and released from jail three days later, after posting a $100,000 bond.

Kiser is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail on another $100,000 cash-only bond.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

This story was written using information from court documents, which is one-sided. David Kiser is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Click here to read past coverage.

Echo Menges contributed to this story.