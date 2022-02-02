Knox County Chamber to Host “Small Business Thursday” Every Month

Chamber of Commerce Plans Upcoming Fund Raisers, Awards Chamber Bucks

Submitted by Shannon Downing, Secretary/Treasurer

DRAFT – January 12, 2022 – Knox County Chamber of Commerce Meeting at Jared’s Jams in Edina.

President Lisa Bosch called the meeting to order at 6:16 p.m.

Those in attendance were President Lisa Bosch, Vice-president David Bugh, Secretary/Treasurer Shannon Downing, Board members LeAnn Hamlin, Gary Downing, members Jeff Doss, Jacki Gudehus, Brenda Niemeyer, and guest Suzanna Downing.

The minutes and Treasurer’s Report from November were reviewed and Jeff Doss motioned to approve with a second from Gary Downing with all in favor.

Correspondence: Carrie from Shelby County Extension contacted Shannon Downing for assistance in beginning a Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. Jeff Doss, Lisa Bosch, Ed Anderson and Dr. Robert Collinge have been asked to speak at a meeting on January 18 in Shelbina to give advice, answer questions, and lead discussion on best ways for Shelby County to begin this process. We appreciate Shelby County for seeing Knox County Chamber as a model to learn from, we accept this as a great honor and will do our best.

New members: Jacki Gudehus motioned to accepted membership applications from both Jared’s Jams and Holman Ag with a second from Gary Downing with all in favor. Midwest Hybrid with Emilee Morton and Tin Roof Boutique with Emily Schrage submitted new membership applications and paid dues and will be voted on in February. H2Grafx with Lyndsey Brenizer submitted membership application and dues and will be voted on in March.

Old Business: Small Business Thursday’s will begin Thursday January 13 and happen again every second Thursday with (participating) county businesses staying open until 7:00 p.m. and the KC Community Center will host free will donation meals and entertain. Chamber encourages people to show support by attending these evenings to promote business and build community strength. Echo Menges will be asked to extend this invitation to Farmer’s Market vendors as well. A calendar to include Business Highlight and possible Food Vendors for each month will be attempted to distribute to citizens and activate involvement.

Knox County Commissioners plan to meet on January 20 to finalize a budget with the Pandemic Relief money and have received Chamber’s request.

Knox County Light Fight winner was the Kelly and Lacey Hayes light display and received the Traveling Trophy on Christmas Day. Thank you to all you participated and for all who drove around admiring the displays. Christmas is a magic time of year and lights with community support only makes it better! Look for this to take place again.

Magic Tree Lights donations were collected and totaled $2230, which is short of the total cost $3000. Lisa Bosch is well deserving of the compliments of success the tree has received and is thankful for the monetary support to cover her upfront costs. We appreciate every volunteer for helping hang and power up the lights! The strategy for tear down was mentioned and will only begin after Valentine’s day with warmer weather.

Chamber Bucks Christmas certificates were drawn and given as gifts totaling $145. Chamber Bucks $50 was given to LeAnn Hamlin in showing of appreciation for the organizing of the Christmas Extravaganza Vendor fair. All Bucks certificates once fully spent should be returned to Shannon Downing for payment to the businesses they were used in.

New Business: The drawing of three Chamber Bucks winners took place and included: April Browning, Shirley Stout, and Jeanne Morton. Certificates will be delivered and Facebook post will be created by Shannon Downing.

Chocolate Covered Strawberries will be sold on February 11, with pre-order and pickup required this year. Advertisement sign up sheets were agreed upon at $12 for a half dozen and $20 for one dozen and volunteers will be needed the morning of Friday, February 11 at 8:00 a.m. to meet at Jared’s Jams to dip strawberries. Customers will need to pick up their orders on Friday, February 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or Saturday, February 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sign up sheets will be distributed to Chamber businesses.

Trivia Night is scheduled for Saturday, March 26, to be held at Knox County Community Center. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Game play will start at 7:00 p.m. Teams can have up to eight players. Entry fee is $10 per player. Teams can purchase up to 10 mulligans at $1 each. Light snacks will be provided and players are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks. No spectators. No cell phones.

Other ideas of fundraising include a Region Wide Shop Hop to include surrounding Chamber of Commerces, a Poker Run in the spring, a Picker Event, After Hours events to promote business highlights, fundraisers for the buildings on the square once a construction plan is formed, Mascarade Ball/Adult Prom, BINGO/Game nights, and a Ladies Night Vendor fair.

Next Meeting: The next chamber meeting will be held Friday, February 11, at 8:00 a.m. at Jared’s Jams in Edina in conjunction with strawberry dipping. The March meeting will be held March 7 at IDK Café in Baring at 6:00 p.m.

This meeting was adjourned at 7:39 p.m. with a motion from Shannon Downing and a second from Brenda Niemeyer with all in favor. We appreciate Prairieland FS/ David Bugh for purchasing Casey’s pizza and Jared’s Jams for serving Cheesecake with their own fruit syrups. YUM!