Smithfield Donates $6000 to Help Kick Start the Milan Main Street Connection

By Brittani Maulsby

In November the Milan Smithfield plant was honored to receive two of only 13 Internationally presented Environmental and Sustainability Excellence awards. With this recognition the plant has elected to donate all $6000 in award proceeds to the Milan Mainstreet Connection for the betterment of the downtown area. Community sustainability is very important aspect for the Milan Smithfield plant, and we will continue to support all local betterment initiatives.

