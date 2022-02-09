Lasting Love in Knox County: Jim and Betty Brugenhemke

By Echo Menges, Jim and Betty Brugenhemke

It is a long standing tradition of The Edina Sentinel to feature “love stories” annually in the newspaper just ahead of Valentine’s Day. We are glad Jim and Betty Brugenhemke have been gracious enough to answer our questions about their love story. The couple has been married for 65 years and will soon be celebrating their 66th anniversary this spring.

Below you will find a series of questions we asked the couple along with their responses. We are also grateful to their children Mark and Jim for helping with this project.

Where were you born?

Betty (Killday) Bruegenhemke – Edina, MO

Jim Bruegenhemke – Edina, MO

When were you born?

Betty – 1935 in Edina, Missouri

Jim – 1931 in Edina, Missouri

What are the names of your parents?

Betty – Robert and Esther Killday

Jim – John and Gladys Bruegenhemke

Where did you attend school?

Betty – St. Joseph Catholic School, Edina, MO

Jim – Dailing Knox County Rural School – grades 1-7, 8th grade through high school – St. Joseph Catholic School

How did you meet?

We met at St. Joseph School.

Where did you go on your first date?

We ran around town together with friends – going to the Drug Store and Baring Lake, but the first date was in Quincy.

When/how did you know he/she was “the one”?

Betty knew Jim was the one from the very beginning.

When did you get engaged?

December 15, 1955, at a dance in Quincy.

What are the details of the engagement? (How did he/she ask? Did they ask your parents for permission? How long were you engaged before you got married?)

We went to a dance in Quincy. Jim didn’t have to ask my parents because they knew Jim was the one from the very beginning.

When/where did you get married?

We were married April, 28, 1956 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edina, MO.

Who officiated the ceremony?

Fr. Mullins

Who stood up for you at the wedding?

Kenneth Goodwin was the Best Man, and Pauline Wier was my Maid of Honor.

Did you go on a honeymoon? If so, where? If not, why?

We did not have a honeymoon. We stopped off in Quincy on our way back to St. Louis because Jim had to get back to school.

After you got married, where did you live? What kind of work did you do?

We lived in a little Dutch house on the top floor in a house in St. Louis while Jim was finishing up Parks Air College to become an aircraft mechanic.

How many children do you have?

Seven children

How many grandchildren do you have?

32 Grand Children and 23 Great Grandchildren

What is your secret to such a long-lasting relationship?

God’s will, love for each other and having good understanding for each other.

If a young couple just starting out came to you for advice about getting married, what would you tell them?

Have a good understanding of each other and love each other.