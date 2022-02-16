Boudreau Opens New Business on the Square

By Emily McAfee

For 31 years, Ginger Boudreau has been working in tax and accounting services.

Boudreau, age 52, opened up a new tax and accounting service on the square in Kahoka.

Ginger Boudreau, CPA, is the owner of Ginger S. Boudreau, CPA Company.

Boudreau was born and raised in Quincy, Illinois and she now lives outside of Canton with her husband Darin, who is from Clark County.

Ginger’s parents are Harvey and Peggy Lancaster.

“My family was born and raised in Missouri. My mom was born over at Bible Grove and they were high school sweethearts and went to Memphis high school, so I have a rural area background,” Ginger said.

Boudreau graduated from Illinois State University. She has always wanted to be in the tax and accounting business and has learned many skills over the years.

“I was a CPA right out of college and I was at a small firm in Quincy and we got to do a lot of different things, so I also did audit, tax, and payroll. I got a good variety being in a small firm versus a large firm, where you may only specialize in one thing.”

After Boudreau got married, she had the opportunity to start her own business.

“I decided when we got married that I would just come over here and open up my own. I was a single mom for 20 years, so I didn’t have the opportunity to start out and move forward on my own, so since I got married and had financial support from my husband too, we had the opportunity to start my own business,” Boudreau said.

Ginger is ready to help anyone with their tax or accounting needs.

“Right now, we are doing tax season; taxes, individuals, corporations, farmers, and payroll. We do accounting; monthly, end of the month or weekly, whatever they need,” Boudreau said.

Ginger enjoys many things about her job.

“I love the flexibility. I always wanted to be my own boss and to have more freedom. I have always loved accounting, it’s who I am. I am all numbers,” Boudreau laughed.

Ginger is excited to be in Kahoka and hopes to grow her business in the future.

“I’d love to be a part of the community and that’s kind of why I wanted to open up on the square. I hope to grow and hope to eventually have some employees.”

Ginger S. Boudreau, CPA Company opened up on January 15, 2022.

The new tax and accounting business is located on the North side of the square next to U.S. Cellular. The address is 229 West Commercial Street, Kahoka, MO.

The business is open from 9 to 5 on Monday through Friday and 9 to Noon on Saturday. You can call Ginger Boudreau at 660-341-2038 for an appointment or walk-ins are also welcome.