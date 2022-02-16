Building Damaged on Memphis Square By Editor | February 16, 2022 The Memphis Theater awning was destroyed early morning February 3rd, due some brush on a city snowplow which caught on the awning. According to a representative of the City, the incident was turned over to their insurance. Posted in Corporate Featured Stories, Memphis Democrat Related Posts Milan Chamber of Commerce Hosts Ribbon-Cutting at Mi Tierra February 17, 2022 Essmyer Named Employee of the Quarter at SCMH February 17, 2022 First Baptist Church Announces New Senior Pastor February 16, 2022 Lucky’s Cafe in Edina Celebrates Ten Years of Being in Business February 16, 2022 Highway Patrol Dive Team Practices Under the Ice in Knox County February 16, 2022