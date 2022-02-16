Burglary Suspect Resists Second Arrest Following Pursuit

By Marlana Smith

Chad Steven Lillard, 39, of Shelbina, was taken back into custody by multiple law enforcement agencies, after stealing a vehicle Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Lillard was granted and released on an own recognizance (OR) bond with conditions for the formal charges by Shelby County Associate Judge Mike Greenwell during Lillard’s virtual court appearance Wednesday, February 9.

Lillard was arrested by Shelbina Police Department on Sunday, February 6, 2022, for burglarizing C&R Supermarket in Shelbina.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lillard for failure to obey a judge’s order with a $20,000 cash only bond Thursday, February 10. Officers of the SPD and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office attempted service of the warrant throughout the day and evening.

According to SPD, at approximately 9:05 p.m., on February 10, an officer with SPD began an investigation into a motor vehicle theft in which a black 2001 Ford F-150 pickup, belonging to Michael Buckman of Shelbina, was stolen while parked in the 100th block of West Chestnut Street, in Shelbina. The SPD notified law enforcement agencies of the theft and description of the vehicle.

At approximately 11:11 p.m. officer(s) of the SPD were requested by the SCSO to assist their deputy who had possibly located the stolen vehicle west of Shelbyville. While enroute, officer(s) were advised that the deputy was in foot pursuit of the suspect operating the stolen vehicle.

At approximately 11:28 p.m. officer(s) from the SCSO, the SPD and the Missouri State Highway Patrol located and took Lillard into custody. Lillard was taken to the Shelby County Jail and remains incarcerated as of Monday, February 14.

According to Shelbina Police Department Chief Jeff Brown, the SPD has submitted information to the Shelby County Prosecutor Jordan Force requesting formal charges against Lillard for Felony Stealing a Motor Vehicle and Felony Resisting Arrest.

Further charges against Lillard are possibly pending from the SCSO and MSHP.

According to the MSHP arrest report, Lillard was charged with DWI and no valid operator’s license.

According to Shelby County Sheriff Arron Fredrickson, a Probable Cause Statement was sent to Prosector jordan Force, but as of the Herald’s deadline on Monday, was not available.

Brown said, “I want to thank the law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation and apprehension of Lillard. A potentially dangerous situation was avoided due to the officers all working together, however during this incident an officer with the Shelbina Police Department sustained injury to their hand.”

Lillard’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, February 18, at 10 a.m. in front of Judge Greenwell.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.