First Baptist Church Announces New Senior Pastor

Submitted by Pamela Blaine

First Baptist Church of Memphis, Mo., is excited to announce that we now have a new senior pastor. Pastor Josh Black has accepted the call to serve as our senior pastor.

Pastor Josh is already well known in our church and community since he has been associate pastor of students for over three years and has served as interim pastor for the past five months. Pastor Josh and his wife, Chasity, as well as their two sons, Jericho and Eli have been a wonderful blessing to our church family. Chasity is a teacher at Scotland County School, and she serves on the worship team and works with the children. First Baptist is looking forward to doing ministry with Pastor Josh and Chasity as we look toward the future and serving the Lord Jesus Christ.

First Baptist Church welcomes you to visit our church anytime.

Our regular schedule is:

9:30 AM, Sunday Morning Bible Study/Sunday School

10:45 AM, Sunday Morning Worship Service

6:00 PM, Sunday Evening Service

5:30 PM, Wednesday Evening IMPACT KIDS (Children & Teens)