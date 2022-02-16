Lucky’s Cafe in Edina Celebrates Ten Years of Being in Business

By Echo Menges

Mark and Teri Klocke hosted a lunchtime celebration in honor of their ten year milestone of being in business at Lucky’s Cafe in Edina. The couple, their family and staff hosted a party in appreciation to their customers and to mark the last decade of being in business on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Over the years, Lucky’s Cafe has built up a large collection of military photos honoring the service men and women from throughout the region – and beyond, which the establishment has become known for. The restaurant is also a popular attraction for car clubs and the Patriot Guard Riders.

According to Teri, the most popular dish at the restaurant is the giant pork tenderloin plate.

“The best part of the business is being with family, meeting people and working with the same crew,” said Teri Klocke. “The grandkids grew up here helping, waiting tables and everything.”

The Klocke’s plan to operate “business as usual” and look forward to the future.