Essmyer Named Employee of the Quarter at SCMH

Congratulations to the Employee of the Quarter Michael Essmyer – Essmyer began his career with the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020, as a Laboratory Staff Technician. He was nominated for this award for always being willing to help other departments, and being an all around great employee. Essmyer has signed up for basic life support classes to be prepared should need to use those skills arise, which shows the kind of person he is – dedicated to the patients, hospital and fellow team members. Essmyer (right) is shown with SCMH CEO Jason Chrisman. Submitted by SCMH