Milan Chamber of Commerce Hosts Ribbon-Cutting at Mi Tierra

By Crystal Bupp, Milan Chamber of Commerce

MILAN, MO. – The Milan Chamber of Commerce (MCC) conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony and joined Mi Tierra to celebrate their establishment on December 2, 2021. Mi Tierra is located on the south side of the square in Milan.

“Mi Tierra is a welcomed asset, and we are fortunate to have this wonderful business in our community and Chamber family,” said Brittani Maulsby, MCC President. “We’re delighted to welcome them into Milan and look forward to working together with not only Mi Tierra, but all MCC Business Members, in an effort to enhance our community.”

“We’re incredibly fortunate to be part of such a supportive community,” said Angel Osorio, owner of Mi Tierra. “We would like to thank the Milan Chamber for their efforts to support and promote our business and a BIG thank you to our amazing customers – THANK YOU!”

About the Milan Chamber of Commerce

The newly reestablished Chamber is working diligently to improve, develop, and promote our business community. Since reestablishing on March 25, 2021, we are happy to report the following:

-Since March 25, 2021, there are over 80 Milan Chamber Business Members

-Organized and executed the Memorial Weekend Market on Main event

-Held multiple Ribbon Cuttings for newly established local businesses

-Rolled out the Milan Moolah program (a program designed to spend money locally and support our small businesses)

-For the first time ever, we can offer our small business members additional options when choosing affordable Health Insurance

-Hosted the Milan Chamber Golf Tournament on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Sullivan County Country Club

-Sponsored and Hosted the NEMO Milan Job Fair at Milan C-2 – over 20 area-businesses participated

-Hosted “Market on Main – Fall Fiesta” on Saturday, September 18, 2021

-Collaborated with Milan Old Times & Sullivan County Community Development to host Milan’s “Christmas Kickoff” on December 11, 2021

If you are interested in joining the Milan Chamber of Commerce, or have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us via email at milanchamber@ gmail.com.