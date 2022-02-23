Daniel Hired As High School Principal

Landon Daniel

By Marlana Smith

Landon Daniel has been hired as the North Shelby High School Principal for the 2022-23’ school year. Kerri Greenwell has worked for the district for a total of 29 years and has been principal for eight. She announced her retirement in October 2021.

Daniel has been the head coach for both varsity basketball programs and a social studies teacher for four years.

“This will be my first principal position and I’m excited for the opportunity,” said Daniel.

Daniel has been a teacher for 11 years and has taught social studies from sixth grade up to 12th grade over the years and has coached multiple sports.

He spent his first seven years in education at Pilot Grove.

Daniel said being a high school principal has been a dream job for him since getting involved in education. As early as the seventh grade, Daniel knew being a teacher was something he wanted to do.

“As I got into high school and then college, I knew I wanted to eventually pursue being a principal at some point. I saw the impact that my teachers and administration had on my life as a student and knew I wanted to have that same impact on other people as well,” Daniel said.

At this point in his teaching career, Daniel felt he was ready to make the move into being a principal.

“I have been a part of two very good school districts and learned a lot from each one and felt I could use that experience to take this position,” Daniel said.

There will be a learning curve and lots of questions, but Daniel knows he will need support and will receive it at North Shelby.

Daniel wants to thank his former teachers throughout his educational career as a student who helped shape him into the person he is today.

“I would also like to thank my wife and family who have made a lot of sacrifices to get me to this point in my career. Without their support and love, none of this would be possible and I thank them every day for that,” said Daniel.