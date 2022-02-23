New Postmaster At Kahoka Post Office

By Emily McAfee

The Kahoka Post Office has announced a new postmaster.

Mike Baker, age 35, has been appointed to fill the postmaster position in December of 2021.

Mike is from Shelbyville, MO. His parents are Mike and Vickie Baker of Shelbina, MO.

Mike grew up in Shelbina and attended school at South Shelby. After graduating high school in 2004, Baker attended Moberly Area Community College where he studied accounting.

Baker has worked for many years in the postal service.

Baker first started as a mail carrier and over the years worked his way up in the post office to become a supervisor. Baker began supervising other post offices in the area and in June of 2021, he made his way back to the Kahoka Post Office.

“I actually started as a city carrier and I was only guaranteed three hours a week whenever I started. In a few short years I got where I wanted to be.”

“I was the supervisor here in 2019, then I went back to Shelbina as supervisor. I’ve been an active postmaster in several other offices. I was in Salisbury for about a year and I was in Perry for about a year and then I ended up back here,” Baker said.

Baker has worked in many different work environments before he started working for the post office. “I’ve worked in a factory. I’ve done sales jobs and I’ve done marketing and advertising for TV stations. I’ve been around the block,” Baker laughed.

Baker enjoys working for the post office and working with the public.

“I like interacting with different customers every day. You have your regulars, but there is always someone new,” Baker said.

There are also customers who share their “interesting stories and people who mail some very interesting things.”

The postal service has changed quite a bit over the years and can be quite hectic around the holidays due to the amount of mail and packages being sent out to the customers.

Baker wants everyone to know that “the biggest thing that people don’t understand about the post office is that we are all human. We all make mistakes.”

As postmaster, Baker is in charge of managing the affairs of the post office and by his own experience, he knows that the post office is full of opportunities.

“That is one thing about the post office, there’s always opportunity. That’s something I try to tell new hires too. If you look at the big picture, there are lots of opportunities,” Baker said.

The Kahoka Post Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:30 and Saturday from 9 to 11. The post office is located at 111 W Commercial St, Kahoka, MO and their phone number is 660- 727-2430.