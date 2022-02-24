Corner Perk in Memphis Changing Hands on March 1

By Echo Menges, NEMOnews Media Group

Corner Perk on the Memphis Town Square is about to change hands. The establishment will be turned over to Theresa Flemming by the current owner Talia Hatfield on March 1, 2022.

Hatfield took over the business, then called Country Shique Boutique, from Tori Ward in 2019. Prior to that, it was originally established by Sidney Johnson.

Hatfield changed the name to Corner Perk as a tribute to her favorite television show.

“I love Friends and (the name Corner Perk) is kind of a spinoff of Central Perk,” said Talia Hatfield.

On the show Friends, the coffee shop Central Perk serves as a gathering place for the characters.

“I do like to visit with people and I do love coffee,” said Hatfield. “I wanted it to be a place people could come hang out, visit and have coffee.”

Hatfield decided to sell the business to focus on her career as a real estate agent.

“I also sell real estate, so that is what I’m going to focus on full-time,” said Hatfield. “I’ve had my license for six years and I’ve never fully done real estate. I’m going to focus on that and I’m excited about it.”

“Since the nursing home closed, I needed something to do,” said Theresa Flemming about what led her to buy the business. “My daughter said, what about Corner Perk?”

This is Flemming’s maiden voyage in the restaurant business, though, she previously owned a campground and trail riding business.

“I’m really proud of what the business has become,” said Hatfield. “I’m excited it’s going to someone who is going to take care of it. It exceeded my expectations. The community really showed up for that and it has been really fun.”

“I have big shoes to fill,” said Flemming. “I hope I can continue to serve and for the continued support of the community and meet their expectations. The opportunity to serve humbles me.”

Corner Perk will close under the ownership of Hatfield on February 28. The business will change hands the next day and after a short hiatus, it will re-open under new ownership as Corner Perk & More on March 7.

The establishment will continue to sell boutique-style items, coffee, flavored drinks and serve breakfast and lunch on weekdays. Fleming plans to recruit the help of her family if needed. She will keep the current menu and may add a few things to both the menu and boutique offerings.

The days of operations will change to include Mondays and Tuesdays being open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Customers can call the new phone number at 660-465-2240.

“Thank you for two great years,” said Hatfield looking forward to the future.