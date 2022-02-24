SCR-1 Competition Cheerleaders Place 5th in State

By Corey Stott

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- 2/20/22- The Scotland County R-1 Competition Cheerleading squad traveled to Springfield this past weekend to compete in the state Class 1 “Game Day” cheering competition. The event was held on the campus of Drury University.

The competition featured three components: Time-Out Cheer, Fight Song Cheer and Band Chant. Out of 12 teams competing in Class 1, Scotland County placed 5th in Time-Out, 8th in Fight Song and 5th in Band Chant. When all of the scores were tabulated, the Scotland County squad had finished 5th in the state.

Members of the squad are: Payton Miller, Kassidee Jack, Makynlee Jack, Kennady Sapp, Brooke Campbell, Hannah Campbell, Jaci Knupp, Jewley Kraus, Lauren Triplett, Karli Hamilton, Kara Mallett and Kendal Anderson. Kwayde Hamilton did a terrific job as “Spike the Tiger”. The team is coached by Tia Hamilton.