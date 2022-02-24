Sullivan County Memorial Hospital Reports Blood Shortage, Mandate Challenges, Possible Partnership with ATSU at January Meeting

Submitted by SCMH CEO Dr. Jason Crisman

DRAFT – January 27, 2022 – A regular Sullivan County Memorial Hospital (SCMH) Board of Trustees meeting was called to order on January 27, 2022, by Chairperson Melba Fordyce at 11:35 AM. Trustees present were Gary Drummond, Angie Curtis, Jim Heaton and Bill Lewis. Also present were Jason Chrisman, Chief Executive Officer; Tina Sears-Hamilton, Clinic Practice Director and Amy Michael, Chief Operating Officer. The meeting was held in the Business Office Building Board Room.

Chairperson Fordyce called for a motion to approve the regular meeting minutes from the December 12, 2021, Board of Trustees meeting. Trustee Lewis made a motion to approve the minutes. Trustee Drummond seconded the motion. Trustees Drummond, Curtis, Heaton and Lewis voted yes. Motion carried.

Dr. Chrisman informed the Board the COVID Vaccine Mandate is now required to be enforced. Individuals identified as a covered healthcare member will have to receive the vaccine or have an approved religious or medical exemption.

The Missouri Public Health Emergency and Related Waivers expired on December 31st. The Missouri Governor elected not to renew them. This affected the hospital in many ways.

Many supplies are on allocation or not even available. For example, the lab department has been experiencing shortages related to several items including its blood bank.

The employee of the month for January was recognized. Jericho Smith from the Maintenance Department was recognized as the recipient.

Dr. Chrisman reported the hospital’s Swing Bed/Skilled services are being promoted with larger hospitals to create a smoother transfer process of patients. In addition, to allow the larger hospitals to free up beds for patients requiring a higher-level care.

Dr. Chrisman has been in contact with Adam Moore from ATSU about the potential of hosting a portion of ATSU’s family medicine program and a potential residency program at SCMH.

The contract for Dr. Larry Handlin, Cardiologist, to have a specialty clinic at SCMH is still being worked on. Dr. Handlin’s employer is reviewing the contract at this time.

The credentialing for Dr. Dawanne Jones, Pain Management, is being worked on with the insurance companies so he can be a provider at SCMH. The average timeframe for the credentialing process is 90 to 120 days.

Dr. Chrisman reported the hospital has applied for rural health network grant to build the relationships in Sullivan County to improve collaboration of care for the county residents. A Missouri Foundation for Health supplied a $7,350 grant for Suzanne Stafford- Alewine from Community Asset Builders to write the grant on behalf of the hospital.

Dr. Chrisman met with Debbie Blessing from Missouri Area Health Education Center (AHEC) on January 14 to gather information on grants and resources AHEC has to get young people and adults interested in the health field. AHEC also offers several programs for seniors to help with fall prevention and other areas.

Staff continues to work through facility deficiencies sited during the last State inspection. Dr. Chrisman and other staff have weekly calls with the State surveyor.

Dr. Chrisman met with the Sullivan County Commissioners on January 13. The Commissioners offered to provide funding for a ventilator for patient care.

The window replacement project has begun. Several windows have been replaced on the 100 hall. The ceiling tile in the emergency department is being replaced. Administration and Maintenance staff continue to evaluate other major facility needs that need to be addressed.

Dr. Chrisman reported the hospital is in the need of a portable ventilator and a high flow oxygen system. The number of patients with respiratory complexity has increased significantly over the last couple of months. In addition, there have been delays in being able to transfer patients to other facilities due to larger facilities not having a bed available to accept the patient.

Dr. Chrisman reviewed the executive purchase he made after communicating by phone with board members for the purchase of a Verathon glidescope for the emergency department. The Board will need to formally approve the purchase.

Dr. Chrisman reported the water temperature is not being regulated properly when it comes out of the sink. A new mixing valve needs to be purchased to replace the in operable valve.

The December 2021 financial report was presented to the Board. The hospital had a loss of $131,214 for December 2021 and a year-to-date loss of 292,880 for fiscal year 2022.

Ms. Michael reported the FY 2021 audit report will be presented by the hospital’s auditors at the February meeting.

The Board reviewed the December hospital patient care report.

Dr. Chrisman reported on behalf of Ms. Duffy that there are currently RN, LPN, and CNA positions to be filled.

The Board reviewed the December rural health clinics patient care report. Ms. Sears- Hamilton reported room six in the Physician Clinic is being utilized for patients with infection diseases. Those patients are entering the clinic in the clinic’s back door. Room six is right next to the door which reduces the space the patient occupies.

The Board reviewed the December and January meeting minutes.

The December Quality Assurance/Improvement, Infection Control, Risk Management and Safety meeting minutes will be presented at the February Board meeting.

The Board reviewed the December Environment of Care Safety Meeting Minutes.

Nothing to report (under Old Business).

All board members were invited to attend Lucille Green, RN retirement party to be held later today. Lucille has been an employee of SCMH for 40 years.

Trustee Curtis made a motion to approve the purchase of a Phillips portable ventilator in the amount of $14,041.41. Trustee Heaton seconded the motion. Trustees Curtis, Heaton, Lewis, and Drummond voted yes. Motion carried.

Trustee Lewis made a motion to approve the purchase of a Vapotherm high flow oxygen system for $6,776. Trustee Heaton seconded the motion. Trustees Curtis, Heaton, Lewis, and Drummond voted yes. Motion carried.

Trustee Curtis made a motion to approve the purchase of a Verathon glidescope for $16,979 Trustee Drummond seconded the motion. Trustees Curtis, Heaton, Lewis, and Drummond voted yes. Motion carried.

Trustee Curtis made a motion to approve the purchase of a mixing valve for the hot water from QuesTec Constructors for $7,957. Trustee Drummond seconded the motion. Trustees Curtis, Heaton, Lewis, and Drummond voted yes. Motion carried.

Being no further business, Trustee Lewis made a motion, seconded by Trustee Drummond to adjourn the meeting. Trustees Lewis, Curtis, Heaton and Drummond voted yes. Motion carried. Chairperson Fordyce adjourned the meeting.

Next regular scheduled meeting will be February 24, 2022.

Meeting adjourned at 12:35 p.m.