Milan C-2 School Board Adopts Four-Day School Week

Milan C-2 School District Regular Board of Education Meeting Minutes

February 16th, 2022 – 6:00 p.m. – STUDENT RECOGNITION: High School – Mr. Hostetter, HS Principal, introduced Mr. Jarred Sayre and Ms. Allyson Buckallew – MC2 Vo-Ag Teachers and they introduced five students that have obtained either State or Proficiency degrees through the Future Farmers of America (FFA) program within the MC2 School District. The students introduced themselves, then explained about their individual Student Agricultural Experience (SAE) and the upcoming FFA Week for the community. The students present were: Brady Sayre; Blake Eitel; Bobbie Ann Richardson; Zach Banner and Michael Pipes.

Perpetual Calendar Reports: Continuous School Improvement Plan (CSIP) – This report covered the process and plan that outlines the school’s overall functionality. The plan is under new development and will be shared for approval in March, 2022. Specifically, the process is designed to assist the school in planning, holding various stakeholders accountable, meeting the various state standards/ expectations and a host of other information. The CSIP, if used correctly, will be a vital part of a school’s improvement and will be measured as part of the district’s Annual Performance Report (APR). A motion was made by Mrs. Bupp and seconded by Mr. Doak to approve the Annual Performance Report Card report, motion carried 7-0-0.

Superintendent Report: Dr. Yocom’s report covered the following: Track maintenance options as the track will be 10 years old in 2023 – feedback was shared from Fisher Tracks (the original builder of the district’s track); The need to obtain a Skid Steer and/or a Truck to be used by the Custodial-Maintenance- Operations staff; The current process regarding the allocation of the ESSER III funds (this is a part of a supplemental budget bill that has passed through the House of Representatives and currently in the state Senate). These funds must be appropriated by 3/24/22 or they will be returned to the Federal government.

CITIZEN’S COMMUNICATION: Mr. Mosley shared a Thank You card from Mrs. Brooke Dodson and Family and a Thank You card from Mrs. Janae Walker and family.

2022-2023 Academic Calendar – The process to develop and present the Calendar for the 2022-23 School Year has been fairly lengthy – specifically due to the FOUR DAY WEEK option. The district began seeking feedback in the fall. The feedback was shared with the board throughout multiple platforms.

NOVEMBER 2021 – Survey to Elementary (PK-6) Parents; DECEMBER 2021 – Google Survey sent to ALL Milan Patrons – via Text, Email, School Website and Social Media; JANUARY 2022 – Open Forum – Allowing PARENTS-GUARDIANS/COMMUNITY MEMBERS to share questions or thoughts. This took place on 1/20/22 – there was feedback shared during that time. There were (4) Four Calendar options presented to the board for review, two (4) four-day and two (5) five-day.

Dr. Yocom provided the following statement: Personally, I’m opposed to the idea of the 4 Day Week process; however, under our current circumstances – we are inclined to do something to assist in providing the best possible educational staff. Transitioning to an alternative calendar has proven to increase/improve the marketability of educators. This past year, the district has lost three (3) teachers to other schools in the area that hold a FOUR DAY WEEK. The district will PROVIDE an option for Monday’s – Milan Academy Mondays and that will be an option for students to attend school (without transportation) for enrichment, remediation or other tutoring opportunities. The traditional HS Schedule will also be evaluated and the adjustment of the intervention or homeroom times could also be addressed for next year. After considering what is best for the school overall – it is recommended the board adopt Option #2 – Four (4) Day Week Option B.

After discussion a motion was made by Mr. Glidewell and seconded by Mr. Gardner to approve Option #2 – 4 Day Week Calendar B – motion carried 7-0-0.

MO Postsecondary Advising Initiative (MPAI) – In the fall, Mrs. Jessica Smith, HS Counselor – applied for and received a grant for a Postsecondary Advising Initiative, specifically in the state of Missouri. This grant opportunity will allow the school to hire a person to serve as an advisor; specifically, to assist in these endeavors. MPAI is designed to ensure all Missouri HS students, particularly those in rural communities, have an advisor exclusively focused on helping them achieve success following graduation. College and career advisors will be placed in rural schools – working alongside counselors and district leadership, to grow the number or students who enroll in postsecondary education and training options. Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) along with the rootEd Alliance will provide the schools participating support with hiring and initial training – along with ongoing support for advisors throughout the life of the program. A motion was made by Mr. Richardson and seconded by Mr. Doak to approve the Postsecondary Advising Initiative for the 22-23 and 23-24 school year – motion passed 7-0-0.

Community Use – Weight Room – In January, a plan for the Milan C-2 Community use of the Weight Room was shared. Since that time, there was no feedback to revise and the draft will be the final version for approval. The specific information is contained within the form/explanation for the process. The plan is for this to begin on May 2nd, 2022. A motion was made by Mr. Glidewell and seconded by Mr. Weaver to approve the Community Use –Weight Room Plan – motion carried 7-0-0.

Facility Use Agreement – In January, the board was provided a draft facility use agreement for initial implemented on 5/2/22. This will allow there to be a structured process for use of the district’s facilities.

Due to the discussion regarding the specific needs, Dr. Yocom asked the Board to enter Executive Session to finish this discussion. After Executive Session, Board approved the presented Facility Use Agreement. A motion was made by Mr. Glidewell and seconded by Mrs. Bupp to approve the Facility Use Agreement – motion carried 7-0-0.

EXECUTIVE SESSION: At 7:02 p.m., a motion was made by Mr. Richardson and seconded by Mr. Gardner to enter executive session to discuss personnel issues pursuant to RSMo 610.021 (3 & 13) and any documents related to a negotiated contract pursuant to RSMo 610.021 (12) and pursuant to RSMo 610.021 (2) regarding property. Roll call vote: Mr. Glidewell, YES; Mr. Gardner, YES; Mr. Doak, YES; Mr. Mosley, YES; Mr. Weaver, YES; Mrs. Bupp and Mr. Richardson, YES. – motion carried 7-0-0.

The next monthly Board of Education meeting will be held Wednesday, March 16th, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.