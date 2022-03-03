Trueblood Replaces DeRosear on Hospital Board

Travis Trueblood was recently sworn in as the newest board member of the Scotland County Memorial Hospital District, dba Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, MO. Travis is a native of Scotland County. A 2008 graduate of SCR-1 and the son of Randy Trueblood and Dana Donaldson. He is married to the former Megan Hatfield. Travis, Megan and their two children live in Memphis. Travis holds both an undergraduate degree in Business Management and an MBA from Western Governors University. Travis works for Crop Risk Services (crop insurance) as the Regional Claims Manager.

Travis replaced long time board member, Dwight DeRosear from District #4 (West Half-City of Memphis). Dwight had decided to step down from his board position last summer. Travis filed for the position and was unchallenged. Dwight joined the Scotland County Hospital Board of Directors in 1995, replacing Don Troutman. Dwight served as Vice- Chairman of the Board in 2004-2005 and ultimately dedicated 26 years to the Hospital Board of Directors. Dwight passed away on September 28, 2021.

When Travis was asked why he filed to fill the board seat vacated by Mr. DeRosear, he replied, “I feel the hospital is a vital part of our community that I want to make sure stays in our community. I believe that the heart of any successful business is its employees. I am hopeful that my experience in leading high performing teams will allow me to be an asset with continuing to build a strong team at SCH.”

Travis took the oath from Chairman Lori Fulk at the December Board of Directors meeting. “We are so pleased that Travis sees the importance of our hospital in our community. We look forward to seeing what he can bring to the table with his extensive management experience,” said Fulk.

The current Board of Directors are: Chair- Fulk, Vice-Chair-Joni Lloyd, Secretary-Joseph Doubet, Treasurer- Robert Neese, Member- Nicholas Hatfield, Member-Travis Trueblood. The Scotland County Memorial Hospital District Board of Directors meets every last Tuesday of the month at 5:30 pm in the Hospital’s Library Conference Room, unless otherwise stated. If you wish to provide Public Comment, that form can be found at: ScotlandCounty Hospital.com or at the office of the SCH CEO.