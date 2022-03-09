Land Seminar to be Held in Bethel
A landowner/operator lunch seminar will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, in Bethel from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Colony Barn, next to the Fest Hall.
Featuring land stewardship presentations including:
– “Leveraging Carbon and Biodiversity,” Clayton Light, Director of Conservation Agriculture and Farm Operations, Missouri Soybean Association and Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council
– Current cost-share and program incentives for farming operations, Robert Conley, USDA – Natural Resources Conservation Service
– Rainfall Simulator Demonstration and Source Water Protection Practices, Klark Bohling, Missouri Rural Water Association
A free lunch is being provided by the Colony Fest Hall.
Pre-Registration is required for a lunch ticket, program begins at 10 a.m.
Those interested can register at www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTQoMzkz or call Mary Culler at 660-284-6185. RSVP by Sunday, March 20.