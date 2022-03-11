Edina Art Studio Reopens, Partners with Two New Businesses

By Echo Menges

The new Edina Art Studio, Granny Pam’s, and Lavender Moon Photography & Film officially reopened on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The three businesses have joined forces after two Edina buildings collapsed on January 6, destroying the art studio and neighboring American Legion building, which was slated to host Granny Pam’s budding bakery business.

Amelia Shahan since joined in to open her first storefront space at the new shared location, which is at the former J&W Bike Shop. The location is also known to locals as Dr. Davis’ old office. The new building is east of the Edina Town Square at 54691 State Highway 6, across from Cram- Mor Motors.

“Here we go with round two,” said Art Studio co-owner Tana Tuftee.

“We bought two new ceramic kilns and wired them, so they’re ready to roll,” said Art Studio co-owner Randy Carlson.

“We went to Iowa to get one and we dug one out of a local barn,” said Tuftee. “We lost $5,000 worth of inventory (in the collapse). We’re working on making more.”

The team also worked on freshening up the building with new paint, a new water heater, and decorations.

Michelle Aaronson will create and develop pottery at the art studio, making unique pieces for the studio, and hopes to eventually start her own pottery line.

The art studio is situated on the north side of the building and will host kid and adult parties, holiday and family gatherings, and continue to offer a place for people to come together and create. Bookings can be made through the art studio’s Facebook page or by email at edinaartstudio@gmail.com. The studio will also be open to the public 9:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

On the west side, Granny Pam’s, owned by Pam Ausmus, will be offering baked goods and freezer entrees by order. She will be posting her “take and bake entrees” on her Facebook page and at her new location.

Ausmus is well known for her cooking throughout the area after vending at various events with her baked goods, and catering events and local gatherings. She didn’t always want a bakery, but after some encouragement from Tuftee, she decided to go for it.

“I really enjoy getting to talk to people when they come in and I love having a dedicated space. I didn’t think it was doable until now,” said Granny Pam’s owner Pam Ausmus. “I bake at Jared’s Jams and bring it out to the new location and sell on Saturday mornings. People can place an order or come in and pick up what’s available.”

Lavender Moon Photography & Film is located on the east side of the building, which hosts a fresh studio space.

“I became a full-time photographer at the end of November. I wanted to be somewhere I could offer photography during the winter months. I wanted to offer somewhere indoors when it’s cold and dreary outside. I enjoy studio work. That’s how I started and expanded into weddings and families,” said Lavender Moon Photography & Film owner Amelia Shahan. Shahan heard about the space from local real estate agent and Mayor of Edina Alex Reel.

“I think photos are so important,” said Shahan. “I really want to offer something for moms this spring. Moms are always the ones taking the pictures. They’re never in the picture.”

Customers can inquire online through Shahan’s website lavendermoonphotography.com/ home to make appointments.

The business owners are excited to be starting and re-starting the ventures. For Tuftee and Carlson, it’s keeping their dream of the studio alive. For Ausmus and Shahan, it’s the excitement of something new.

“We’re also looking for vendors who need a place to see their creations,” said Tuftee. “Everybody has been so loving. I can’t even tell you. It’s really a great place to live.”