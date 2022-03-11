St. Paul Lutheran Church Welcomes New Pastor

Submitted by Heliene Tobler

With the retirement of the Rev. Mark Appold, Jacob Hercamp, Pastor at St. Peter Lutheran Church, La Grange, has begun to serve St. Paul Lutheran Church, Memphis, in the same capacity. Hercamp is a graduate of Concordia Theological Seminary, Fort Wayne (CTSFW), receiving both his Masters of Divinity (M.Div, 2016) and Masters of Sacred Theology (STM, 2017). He has been serving St. Peter in La Grange, for 4.5 years.

Pastor Hercamp grew up in south central Indiana, attending Indiana University before going to CTSFW Wayne. While at CTSFW, he had the wonderful opportunity to study abroad at Westfield House (The House of Theological Studies for the Evangelical Lutheran Church of England), Cambridge, England. After returning from Cambridge, he married Emily. They have been married for 7 years, and the Lord has blessed that union with 2 children.

Because of his time in Cambridge, Hercamp had a desire to continue his educational pursuits. In the last year, he has begun pursuit of a PhD from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (MBTS) in Kansas City.

With Pastor Hercamp serving full-time at St. Peter, La Grange, services at St. Paul, Memphis take place at 2:30 PM on Sunday afternoons. It is our prayer that you come and worship the Lord Jesus Christ with us soon.

Please join us!!