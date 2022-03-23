Cemetery Mowing Costs Jump 64%

By Mike Scott

The cost to mow Kahoka’s cemetery has skyrocketed this year. On Monday, March 14, the Kahoka City Council awarded a bid of $49,380 to A&A Lawn Care of Queen City. The bid was more than 64 percent higher than last year’s $30,000 contract. The only other bid received for mowing the cemetery was for $100,000.

“Diesel fuel is twice as high as it was last year,” said Alderman Les Billings.

The board discussed hiring additional summer workers to handle the job, but dropped that idea, as mowing will likely start within the next couple weeks, and will continue into October.

Alderman Billing also brought up the idea or getting Kahoka’s square repaved.

“We can’t clean it anymore,” said John William, noting that it is down to dirt in some places.

“We’ll need to grind it because of the curb and guttering,” added Alderman Larry Young.

The council will seek an estimate for the project.

Irrigation to reduce water levels in the city’s sanitary sewer lagoon remains an issue for the city.

Alderman Billing suggested seeding approximately 300-400 feet of the city’s farm ground, located between the ball fields and Gregory Containers, with grass. Grass can take more irrigation than row crops, and reduces runoff.

The city currently has a lease agreement with Kevin Buford for the property.

“It will help keep the DNR (Missouri Department of Natural Resources) off our backs and help us avoid any penalties,” said Billings.

The council may expand the grass area to cover the entire farm next year.

“The cost to expand the irrigation system is much less by using our own real estate,” said City Attorney Brett Bozarth.

Billings motion to seed 300-400 feet passed unanimously.

In other business:

• The council discussed the proposed water filtration system. City Clerk Sandi Hopp reported that the grant paperwork had been submitted, and DNR told her the city’s project was the kind of project they want to fund.

• The board agreed to make repairs to one of the city’s bucket trucks. In addition the council agreed to the order a new bucket truck at a cost not to exceed $175,000. The new truck won’t be available for at least two years.

• The council discussed the possibility of placing bond issue on the November ballot to fund the water filtration plant.

• Discussed trash collection issues. Kohlmorgan Hauling has had both equipment and staffing problems result in late pickup.

• Discussed parking at the ball park and at C.A.R.E. Last year, the C.A.R.E. board decided not to allow baseball/softball parking in their lot across the street. Last year, the city offered to rock more of their property to provided additional parking C.A.R.E. board member Ruth Brotherton told the council it was because of rental conflicts.

Alderman Young stated that there is a platted street 60 feet wide at the south edge of the C.A.R.E. property, and perhaps the city should rock it for parking.