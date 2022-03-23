Clark and Lewis County First Responders Train for Bus, Grain Bin Entrapment Rescues

March 19, 2022: Press Release

March has been a busy training month for local first responders. On March 12, four firefighters from the Kahoka/Clark County Fire Department travelled to La Belle, Missouri to participate in Grain Bin Entrapment Rescue Training. The training was hosted by the Western Lewis Fire Protection District and conducted by the Missouri University Fire and Rescue Training Institute (MUFRTI). During that same weekend, two other Kahoka/ Clark County Firefighters attended Core Rescue Technician training in Bloomfield, Missouri also instructed by MUFRTI.

On March 19, the Clark County Fire Corp hosted the School Bus Rescue class from MUFRTI. The School Bus Rescue class is the fourth technical rescue class hosted in Clark County. Previous trainings included Vehicle Rescue Class, hosted by Wayland Fire Department, Large Vehicle Rescue, hosted by Clark County Fire Corp, and Grain Bin Entrapment also hosted by Clark County Fire Corp.

The Bus Rescue training included 26 firefighters from Kahoka/Clark County Fire Corp, Wayland Fire, Clark County Rescue, Newark Rural Fire, Rutledge Fire, Western Lewis Fire, and led by instructors from Lincoln County thanks to grants offered by MUFRTI. Training included classroom time where firefighters learned about the safety features and rescue challenges associated with a school bus crash. Following the classroom portion, firefighters conducted hands-on training, spending time practicing the art of gaining access to the interior of a school bus and how to remove patients safely from the bus. Crews worked with various cutting tools, extrication tools and hand tools as they would in a real-life situation.

As with all the training done within the fire service, we assess the threats, hazards, and risks that the volunteer firefighters may face in our jurisdictions. We then focus our training efforts on the threats that are most likely to occur in line with regulatory and insurance guidance from agencies such as NFPA and ISO.

The training event was a great opportunity for firefighters from across northern Missouri to train and grow as a team. The training could not have been done without the support of Trump Trucks providing the school busses and training grounds, Clark County Fire Auxiliary for the meals, Brett’s Automotive for supplies, StlOnline, TCH llc, and Disaster Prep Solutions for planning and organization work and most importantly the volunteer emergency responders that serve our community. Every first responder agency in Clark County has openings for those who want to serve their community, no experience required. If anyone is interested in joining ANY of the emergency response organizations in the county, they can contact Clark County Emergency Management at clarkclarkcounty.mo.em@gmail.com or 660-727-2217.