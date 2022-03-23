Dr. Lisa Bosch Recognized by American Dental Academy 10 Under 10

American Dental Academy

The ADA 10 Under 10 Award honors dentistry’s rising stars: dentists who are making an impact in the profession less than 10 years after graduating from dental school.

The 2022 winners are driving dentistry forward and inspiring their colleagues through their work in science, research & education, practice excellence, philanthropy, leadership and advocacy.

After reviewing more than 68 submissions, ten all-stars rose to the top including Knox County’s dentist, Dr. Lisa Bosch.

Dr. Lisa Bosch is an advocate for Rural Dentistry and Community Water Fluoridation in Missouri. Helping lead the way for the Clarence Cannon Wholesale Water Commission (CCWWC) Community Water Fluoridation (CWF) Project by serving on the Clarence Cannon Water Fluoridation Workgroup, Dr. Bosch provides insight to questions on the impact of fluoridation for the health of the rural communities. From 2015 to 2019, Dr. Bosch simultaneously received her Doctorate of Medical Dentistry and her Masters in Public Health from the A.T. Still University – Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health. Currently, Dr. Bosch serves as the Secretary on the University of Missouri Extension Council, is the President of the Knox County Chamber of Commerce, and is the New Dentist Board Member and the Northeast Missouri New Dentist Representative at the Missouri Dental Association. In addition to her volunteer efforts, Dr. Bosch owns a private practice in Edina, Missouri where she provides restorative, pediatric, endodontic, oral surgery, and prosthodontic care to her patients.

Dr. Bosch attended A.T. Still University, Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health. She graduated in 2019.