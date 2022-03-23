Highland Senior Signs With Culver-Stockton Track & Field

By David Sharp

Three sport standout Drew Mallett has signed a National Letter of Intent to participate in Track and Field at Culver-Stockton College in Canton. Drew Mallett will be a sprinter for the Wildcats.

Highland’s boys finished second overall in the Class 2 team standings at the 2022 MSHSAA Track and Field Championships at Jefferson City. Drew Mallett was part of the Cougar state silver medal sprint relay teams along with the boys‘ 100 meter dash.

Prior to the state track meet, Drew Mallett was part of conference, District, Sectional and track and field gold medals throughout his three year Highland career. The Cougars are scheduled to start their 2022 track and field campaign at Monroe City this week.

The March 15, 2022 signing ceremony was held at Highland High School. Members of the Highland track team along with student body members were in attendance. Current Highland boys Track and Field Coach Vic Schroeder, Lady Cougar coach Jordan French, Highland Athletic Director Ben Buening along with Mallett family members and assembled members of the local sporting media were also in attendance.

Culver-Stockton head Track and Field Coach Doug Savage attended the signing. Coach Savage gave the Edina Sentinel and Lewis County Star the following comments immediately after the signing.

“You certainly see that he has got the talent on the track,” Doug Savage said. “He has done it. Last year in culminated at the state track meet. He certainly had a great run. That caught our attention.”

“We had a chance to recruit Drew (Mallett),” Doug Savage said. “Certainly, the academic side is just as important. Athletically, academically he is really a great kid. It becomes a big push for us.”

“We are really excited to get Drew on board for our program. He is just one bigger step for us,” Savage said. “Where we utilize his skills, his abilities to help continue to build our programs.”

“HIs opportunities are endless. He has run the (100, 200 and 400 year dash). He has run the relays,” Doug Savage said. “I think that’s where we put him.”

Drew Mallett is part of an accomplished Highland Senior Class of 2022. Mallett was the starting quarterback on Highland’s second in conference and district runner up football team.

Classmate Robert Goehl recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play football for Truman State University next fall. Highland recently completed an 18 win boys’ basketball season. The Cougars finished second to second ranked in Class 3 Monroe City in their District Basketball Tournament at Monroe City.

Drew Mallett was an all-conference and Coaches Association All District Football Selection. The Media All District Football Teams for this area are scheduled to be chosen later this week.

Highland boys’ Track coach Victor Schroeder answered inquiries from area Media after the signing. “Drew Mallett is such a great kid,” Coach Schroeder said. “I knew he was going to the next level.”

“When I first came here, he was six feet tall. He was the only one I would let play volleyball with the high school kids because he was so athletic,” Vic Schroeder said. “I just knew he was going to go to college for something, somewhere.”

“We have had many conversations over the last few months about what he should do. I kept pushing him towards track. As fast as he is. He is going to be running the 100, 200, 4×100 and 4×200 meter relay,” Coach Schroeder said of the current Highland play for Drew Mallett this spring.

“He is going to be a dude in college,” Vic Schroeder said. “I am going to be excited to watch him.”

Drew Mallett spoke to the Edina Sentinel/Lewis County Star about his college choice. “Track was the latest sport I started playing,” Drew Mallett said of his choice of Track and Field over sports like basketball and football he also excels in.

“The first time I ever ran track was in the seventh grade. I was always the fastest kid,” Drew Mallett said. “It was just natural. I went to state every year. It was just nice trying to do that. Track probably suited me the best.”

Drew Mallett told the Edina Sentinel he considered Quincy University and Iowa Wesleyan before settling on Culver-Stockton. Mallett said he thought about playing football as well as running track. Drew Mallett told this reporter he would concentrate on Track and Field for the Wildcats.

“We came back to where Highland basketball should be. We have gotten second in districts in all the sports (that Drew Mallett participated in). We got second in state track,” Mallett said. “We are trying to represent Highland the right way.”

“I was thankful everyone that wanted to come was able to see (His college signing). Everyone who supported me. That I had somewhere to go after high school,” Drew Mallett said of his thoughts after signing his National Letter of Intent.

“A lot of kids don’t get that opportunity. I was just happy they reached out and wanted to have me,” Mallett said of the Wildcat Track and Field program.