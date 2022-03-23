Shelbyville Man Arrested for Child Abuse

By Marlana Smith

A Shelby County man faces one count of child abuse or neglect. Thirty-six-year-old, Lenny E. Boyd-Schoonover, of Shelbyville, was arrested Monday, March 7, 2022.

According to the probable cause statement, on Wednesday, March 2, in the morning before school, while Schoonover was at his residence at 501 E. 1st Street in Shelbyville, Schoonover allegedly knowingly caused a child less than 18 years of age to suffer physical injury as a result of abuse by hitting the alleged victim on the top and back area of the head with his hand multiple times causing swelling and bruising along with a small bleeding abrasion.

Hannibal Regional Hospital documents also confirmed the alleged victim had a concussion.

Evidence in the case included video statements given by the alleged victim and a witness regarding the incident.

Schoonover is being charged in case No. 22SB-CR00041 with one count of Abuse or Neglect Of A Child Under Section 568.060.5(1) – No Sexual Contact Felony Unclassified by Shelby County Prosecutor Jordan Force.

Schoonover was held at the Shelby County Jail on a $20,000 cash only bond.

According to court documents, on March 18, Schoonover’s bond was modified to an OR bond with a GPS bracelet, no drugs/alcohol random drug testing, no contact with the alleged victims or unlawful contact with their mother except for at work.

Schoonover’s next court hearing is scheduled for April 1, at 10 a.m. in front of Shelby County Associate Judge Mike Greenwell.

This story was written using information from court documents, which is one sided. Lenny E. Boyd-Schoonover is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.