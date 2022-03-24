Visitor Restrictions Lifted At Scotland County Hospital

Visitors are an important part of the recovery process and are welcomed at Scotland County Hospital & Clinics. Visitors can help people recover faster, and also help reduce patient’s anxiety and stress.

Visiting hours at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis are 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Relatives or guardians and clergy, if requested by the patient or family, shall be allowed to see critically-ill patients at any time in keeping with the orders of the physician. Visitors may be asked to leave or not allowed to enter the facility, at the discretion of the staff as warranted by the patient’s condition.

Being a Good Visitor:

It is important to know how to be a good visitor in the hospital. By following these tips, you will help your loved one or friend cope more easily with the difficulty of a hospital stay and you will be a better visitor:

• Scheduling your visit with the patient will allow him/her to look and feel their best. If you wish to call in advance, call the hospital switchboard at 660-465-8511 and ask to be connected to the patient’s room.

• Some patients may be too ill to have visitors. Please be sensitive to their needs.

• Visitors who are ill with a cold, fever, diarrhea, flu or any communicable disease are not allowed to visit a patient.

• Always knock before entering the patient’s room.

• It is important to focus on the patient and how they are feeling, not your problems or other people’s problems.

• Do not sit on the patient’s bed.

• Turn cell phone on silent or vibrate.

• Do not sit on a clean, empty bed in the room.

• If you are not an immediate family member or primary care-giver, please excuse yourself from the patient’s room if a doctor or nurse comes into the room.

• To help prevent the spreading of germs, please always wash your hands upon entrance and exit of a patient’s room.

Should visitor restrictions be implemented, the hospital has a process to allow for remote communication between the patient and visitor (e.g., video-call applications on cell phones or tablets) and has policies addressing when visitor restrictions will be lifted.

Quiet Time:

The Medical/Surgical Floor has a designated QUITE TIME each day from 1 – 2 p.m. Please respect this timeframe. Lights will be dimmed in the hallway and patients and families are asked to speak quietly, turn cell phones off or on vibrate and make visits short. Studies show that a quiet hospital environment allows patients to rest and recover better, resulting in shorter hospital stays, faster healing, and better sleep and rest after discharge. Quiet time will further promote healing and provide a time for more uninterrupted sleep and rest for our patients.