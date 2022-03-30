New Electric School Bus Arrives at KCR-1 By Editor | March 30, 2022 The first of two new LION electric school buses arrived at the Knox County R-1 School District on Sunday evening, March 27, 2022. Another new electric school bus is expected to arrive this week. Photo by Echo Menges Posted in Corporate Featured Stories, The Edina Sentinel Related Posts Teacher Shortages Impact NEMO Schools March 30, 2022 MDC approves expansion of furbearer hunting, trapping seasons March 25, 2022 Visitor Restrictions Lifted At Scotland County Hospital March 24, 2022 Stepping Into The Show Ring: Scotland Farm Families Showcase Champion Livestock March 24, 2022 Local Representative Rejoins MO Angus Board March 23, 2022