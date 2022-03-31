Municipal Election to be Held Tuesday, April 5

Sullivan County, MO – The General Election will be held on Tuesday, April 5th, 2022 and a sample ballot for the various political subdivisions appear elsewhere in this week’s Milan Standard.

There are some county-wide offices that are automatically filled because there is no opposition, and they do not have to appear on the ballot.

The City of Milan

For Mayor

Andy Herington

For Westward Alderman

Rebecca Bennet

For Northward Alderman

Randy McCollum

Jordan Hoerrmann

For Southward Alderman

Ed Reger

Darin Tucker

City of Newtown

For Mayor (write-in)

For Alderman At Large (write-in)

City of Browning

Alderman At Large

Kenneth Tod Sparks

Robert Earl Wood

City of Browning, Proposition 1

City of Browning, Proposition 2

City of Browning, Proposition 3

Green City R-1 School

Board Member

Ryan Barnes

Janelle Hepler

Stacy O’Haver

Village of Humphreys,

Board Member

(write-in)

Newtown-Harris R-3 School Board Member

Robin Ann Moschetti

Don MacGregor

Angela Huffman

Matthew Allen Miller

Newtown-Harris R-3 School Board Member

Unexpired Term

Justin Oaks

Sullivan County 911

Board Member

(write-in)