Municipal Election to be Held Tuesday, April 5
Sullivan County, MO – The General Election will be held on Tuesday, April 5th, 2022 and a sample ballot for the various political subdivisions appear elsewhere in this week’s Milan Standard.
There are some county-wide offices that are automatically filled because there is no opposition, and they do not have to appear on the ballot.
The City of Milan
For Mayor
Andy Herington
For Westward Alderman
Rebecca Bennet
For Northward Alderman
Randy McCollum
Jordan Hoerrmann
For Southward Alderman
Ed Reger
Darin Tucker
City of Newtown
For Mayor (write-in)
For Alderman At Large (write-in)
City of Browning
Alderman At Large
Kenneth Tod Sparks
Robert Earl Wood
City of Browning, Proposition 1
City of Browning, Proposition 2
City of Browning, Proposition 3
Green City R-1 School
Board Member
Ryan Barnes
Janelle Hepler
Stacy O’Haver
Village of Humphreys,
Board Member
(write-in)
Newtown-Harris R-3 School Board Member
Robin Ann Moschetti
Don MacGregor
Angela Huffman
Matthew Allen Miller
Newtown-Harris R-3 School Board Member
Unexpired Term
Justin Oaks
Sullivan County 911
Board Member
(write-in)